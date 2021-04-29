Meridian Group International (MGI) announces the appointment of Charulata (Charu) Shah as its new Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Board Secretary

"We are thrilled to have Charu join our executive team. Charu's deep expertise in complex and sensitive legal matters make her a crucial addition to Meridian's executive leadership team. With her creative problem-solving skills and robust experience in managing strategic business initiatives, and IP portfolios, we will rely on her to help mitigate risks and shape Meridian's global business strategy," said Jeff Murray, CEO of Meridian Group International.

Prior to joining Meridian Group International, Charu served as General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer for several emerging growth companies with large data portfolios. She brings over 20 years of experience ranging from working for the nation's top law firms litigating patent claims to being the in-house counsel focusing on negotiation strategy, IP, privacy, security, M&A, and HR matters.

Charu will serve as Meridian's legal representative and will advise senior management and board members on the laws and risks that impact business operations. She will focus on compliance, partnership agreements, corporate governance, managing the organization's intellectual property portfolio, leading Diversity, Inclusive, and Equity initiatives, and overseeing outside counsel.

"I am excited to be working with Jeff, the Executive team and Board at Meridian Group International helping Meridian's global organization mitigate potential risks and drive business efficiencies that facilitate the growth of the company and deliver innovative solutions for our clients, " said Charu.

About Meridian Group International

Meridian Group International is a leading global information technology services and equipment leasing company that focuses on delivering significantly improved results for its clients by unlocking the promise of technology. Meridian combines deep global business process and technical expertise with the world's leading technologies to deliver creative solutions that fuel better business results. From ideation and requirements definition, to planning, implementation, management, and financing, Meridian helps its clients solve complex business, technology, and finance challenges.

