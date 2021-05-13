Meridian Group International (MGI) announces the appointment of Tim DeLisle as President of Meridian IT, North America

"We are excited to have Tim take on our North American IT business. He is a proven leader that has built and led US and international IT, managed services, and professional services teams focused on helping clients in their digital transformation by building robust capabilities and teams that focus on client satisfaction, growth, and operational excellence. Under Tim's leadership he will focus on the acceleration of Meridian IT's capability and innovation to help clients successfully adopt technologies throughout their enterprise, driving our North America strategy and helping to fulfill our global objectives," said Jeff Murray, CEO of Meridian Group International.

Tim joined Meridian last year as Senior Vice President of Global Programs to enable and scale Meridian's global integration capabilities, and has since standardized and accelerated the company's processes to improve customer outcomes worldwide in secure data management, and IT workload cloud migration. Tim brings more than 25 years of experience in the IT industry with a proven track record of building multifunctional global teams across professional and managed services, cloud, and software. He has served in executive leadership roles for over 20 years at several companies including EMC, Rimini Street, Comdisco, and Black Box.

As President, Tim will provide outcome-driven leadership to position Meridian IT at the forefront of the information technology services industry. He will focus on developing strategies to advance the company's mission of solving its clients' toughest challenges and continue to lead the Global Program efforts for the company.

"I am honored to be appointed as President of Meridian IT, North America and look forward to working with Jeff and the executive team to grow the business by building lasting partnerships with our clients, employees, and shareholders," said Tim.

About Meridian Group International

Meridian Group International is a leading global information technology services and equipment leasing company. Meridian combines deep global expertise and end-to-end capabilities with the world's leading technologies to deliver creative solutions that fuel new business outcomes. From ideation, implementation, management, and financing, Meridian helps its clients solve complex business, technology, and finance challenges.

SOURCE Meridian Group International