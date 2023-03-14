Meridian Group Merging with WB Marketing

Acquisition creates largest full-service agency serving clients in Southeast Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Group, a full-service integrated marketing and communications firm, is now under the umbrella of Five Hill Capital, the parent company of WB Marketing. This month, Five Hill Capital acquired majority interest in Meridian Group from Joe Takach, the agency's founder. After 43 years in the industry, Takach is now semi-retired but will continue to serve as a consultant.

"As I step back into a consulting role to enjoy more time with my family, I know I'm leaving the agency in excellent hands and look forward to watching an already amazing team of advertising, marketing and public relations professionals further grow and serve clients in meaningful ways," said Takach.

This acquisition joins the forces of two well-established Hampton Roads–based agencies to form the largest and most well-rounded, full-service agency serving clients in Southeast Virginia. By pooling resources and merging operations, current and new clients seeking traditional and digital advertising, marketing and public relations services will have even more access to industry professionals with decades of combined experience to help build top brands and drive results.

"I am excited to build upon the legacy of Meridian Group and bring more services, deeper insights and creative skills to the market," said Bill Brunelle, the newly named president of Meridian Group. "We have the great fortune of working with many of the top businesses in the area and now, we have more talent and depth than anyone else to make a difference for our clients. This is one of the most exciting times in my 30+ year career, and the future has never been brighter."

"We have transformed WB Marketing over the last few years and established ourselves as a premier digital and creative agency in the market with a passion for clients and transformation," said Jean Matacunas, CEO of WB Marketing. "This combination enables us to bring this same passion and fun to more clients, every day."

The combined organization will maintain both its current Norfolk and Virginia Beach offices and integrate full-service creative, digital, media, public relations, video and web development services.

About Meridian Group

Meridian Group is an advertising, public relations and digital marketing firm located in Virginia Beach, Virginia, specializing in building top brands through the Why Process™. The agency has more than 40 years of experience guiding small and large companies and organizations to become leaders in their respective categories. Meridian Group serves more than 25 clients including STIHL Inc., the City of Virginia Beach, The Breeden Company, The Chrysler Museum of Art, Hilton Norfolk The MAIN, Waterside District, Plasser American, Smithfield Foods, ACCESS College Foundation and New Ravenna. For more information, visit themeridiangroup.com .

About WB Marketing

With more than 60 years of experience, WB Marketing was established in 1960 as a full-service agency serving the Hampton Roads area. Originally called Waters Advertising, then Top Line Marketing dba Waters & Bridgman Marketing Solutions before being acquired in 2020 by Five Hill Capital, WB Marketing provides award-winning creative, branding, graphic design, digital marketing, web design and development, traditional media and print advertising, video production, SEO and more. The agency serves more than 30 clients including the City of Norfolk, Virginia Health Services, The Breeden Company, the City of Manassas, Virginia Opera, SPAR, Peninsula Funeral Home, Bryan Ramsey Design and Carmines, Robbins and Company. For more information, visit WBmarketing.com.

About Five Hill Capital

Five Hill Capital is a private investment firm that invests flexible, long-term capital in partnership with industry executives to help companies accelerate growth and maximize potential. For more information, visit fivehillcapital.com.

