MERIDIAN Innovation Launches High Performance and Cost Effective CMOS Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR) Camera Technology SenXor(TM) for Mass Market Applications

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MERIDIAN Innovation, a pioneering developer of advanced CMOS thermal imaging solutions, today introduced the MI0801, a high performance 4,960 pixels CMOS LWIR camera technology, designed for next-generation consumer applications. Engineered for low cost using only CMOS technology, the patented SenXor™ architecture delivers best-in-class thermal sensitivity at capturing high frame rates for video and thermal images. Utilizing a 45 micron pixel size, the MERIDIAN's MI0801 with its 80x62 thermal sensor array is the ideal thermal camera solution for high volume consumer markets because of its low power and shutterless operation.



"The MI0801 comes to market at a time when the need for thermal imaging cameras is transitioning from very specialized to mass consumer applications," said Hasan Gadjali, Co-Founder of MERIDIAN Innovation. "With its best-in-class CMOS patented 45 micron pixel architecture, the MI0801 sets a new benchmark for low cost mass market thermal cameras. It exceeds customers' desire for higher resolution (4,960 pixels) thermal imager as compared to currently available 1,024 or less pixels solution."

Built on the 45 micron SenXor™ pixel architecture, the MI0801 captures 4,960 thermal pixel resolution videos up to 15 frames per second (FPS). The MI0801 is designed for easy calibration, low power and shutterless operation. To achieve low cost, MI0801 is not only fabricated in a cost effective, highly available and scalable CMOS process, it utilizes a proprietary wafer level vacuum package.

Availability

The MI0801 is available in a small 6.7 x 7.2 x 1.1 mm chip scale wafer level vacuum package (CSP). It is currently being sampled and is expected to enter mass production in the third quarter of 2019.



Safe-Harbor Language

About MERIDIAN Innovation

MERIDIAN Innovation is a pioneering developer of advanced CMOS thermal imaging solutions. Its patented SenXor™ CMOS thermal imaging technology enables mass producible LWIR cameras in today's new consumer and commercial applications.



Find out more at www.meridianinno.com. MERIDIAN Innovation® and the SenXor™ logo are registered trademarks of Meridian Innovation.

