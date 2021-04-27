Meridian Integration Spins Off Data Division

"The timing makes great sense due to both the maturity and projected demand of our collective solutions." - Jason Deaton Tweet this

Mycelium Software will focus on enhancing its Enterprise Data Management and regression testing solutions and overall enterprise automation. Zendrick Cunningham shared "I, along with the Mycelium team, am excited for our future and the opportunity to be laser focused on the solutions that create tremendous value to our clients and company. The momentum of change in the utility space is picking up speed and we are positioned well to engage at unprecedented levels."

About Meridian Integration

Founded in 2008, Meridian Integration provides turnkey technology solutions focused on digital customer engagement and business process consulting for the Utility industry. Meridian is member of the Oracle Partner Network and has worked with hundreds of utilities since inception creating sustainable value while leveraging a broad portfolio of solutions and services such as IDEA, Meridian's Customer Digital Engagement platform, Professional services, including Implementation/Upgrade services, and Managed Services within the Oracle Utilities product family.

About Mycelium Software

Mycelium Software provides organizations their proprietary EDMS and META solutions and data consulting services improving their time to market for data enhancements, upgrades and new solutions. With a focus on automating the enterprise Mycelium's solutions reduce overall total cost of ownership while enabling great economies of scale. The Mycelium team believes mission critical systems are a company's most valuable assets towards ensuring quality and delivery and meeting the needs and demands of their customers.

