Meridian of Illinois Donates $1 Million to Humboldt Park Health Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic

HPH has been committed to health excellence for more than 120 years. With their new clinic located at 1044 N. Francisco Ave., Ste. 400, Chicago, Illinois, that will offer services in English and Spanish, the healthcare provider will also serve individuals with mental health and substance abuse issues through their interdisciplinary approach, treatment, and counseling. Their outpatient clinic's services include substance abuse treatment, medication education, medication management, case management, and counseling.

The 200-bed hospital also has three community clinics, a food pantry, and a professional building. Its newest addition is the Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic, which will now allow inpatient and outpatient units to work seamlessly together to serve behavioral health patients.

"Humboldt Park Health provides healthcare services to an area that includes many Latino and African American patients, and those in surrounding areas," said Jose R. Sanchez, hospital president and CEO. "Our focus is on advancing health equity, and we are committed to ensuring that members of our community have fair and just opportunities to be as healthy as possible, including their behavioral and mental health."

"We are very excited to provide multi-disciplinary behavioral health services to the people of Humboldt Park and beyond," shared Abha Agrawal, M.D. and Chief Medical Officer of HPH. "Mental health issues are highly prevalent in minority communities, and this has been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. For a long time, there has been a severe lack of access to high-quality, comprehensive, and patient-centric outpatient behavioral healthcare in this community, and HPH is proud to offer change."

"There is no better time than now to work together to bring quality behavioral healthcare to the Humboldt Park community," said James Kiamos, Meridian Plan President and CEO for Illinois. "HPH and Jose Sanchez have a long legacy here in Illinois, and we are proud to partner with these leaders in the healthcare industry. The new clinic will provide a more holistic approach to behavioral health, not only for Meridian members, but the entire community helping us to deliver on our mission to transform the health of our communities – one person at a time."

Members of the community can now schedule appointments for HPH's Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic services available Monday – Friday online at www.hph.care or by calling 888-624-1850.

For more information about MeridianHealth and its healthcare support services, visit ilmeridian.com.

About Meridian of Illinois

Meridian of Illinois provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid (MeridianHealth), Medicare Advantage (WellCare), Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MeridianComplete), Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (WellCare), and the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter of Illinois). Meridian is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information about Meridian, please visit ilmeridian.com.

