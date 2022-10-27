Meridian of Michigan Appoints Patricia Graham as CEO

DETROIT, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian, a Michigan-based provider of government-sponsored health plans, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patricia "Patty" Graham as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective Oct. 20, 2022.

Graham has served Meridian since November 2013 and has held multiple leadership roles within the organization, including her most recent position as Chief Operating Officer.

"Patty's extensive leadership has been instrumental in the success of our Meridian plan in Michigan," said Dave Thomas, Executive Vice President, Markets for Centene, Meridian's parent company. "We look forward to her continued success in her new role as CEO."

Graham brings nearly 20 years of experience in Medicaid and government-sponsored programs, specifically serving the Michigan community since 2010. Meridian recently celebrated its 25-year anniversary of serving Michiganders with access to quality care, a milestone Graham has significantly supported throughout her tenure with the organization.

"I am honored to continue serving our members, community, and state and provider partners with the high-quality care and services Meridian has been proud to provide for the past 25 years," said Graham. "Our dedicated team remains committed to helping our members across Michigan live better, healthier lives."

Meridian is the largest Medicaid managed care plan in Michigan, and serves more than half a million Medicaid, Medicare, Medicare-Medicaid Plan (MMP), and Marketplace members throughout the state.

About Meridian

Meridian of Michigan provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid (Meridian), Medicare Advantage (Wellcare), Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MeridianComplete), and the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter from Meridian). Meridian is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information about Meridian, visit mimeridian.com.

