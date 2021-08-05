Meridian Radiology Selects EvoHealth to Support its Mission of Making High-Quality Healthcare Accessible to All Communities

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EvoHealth, a trailblazer in incorporating new technology in Healthcare IT software, announced that Meridian Radiology, an Indianapolis-based mobile diagnostic imaging healthcare company, has implemented its Fuse PACS (Picture Archive and Communication System) to optimize efficiencies and support its mission of making healthcare more accessible to all communities.

Founded by a radiologist and an ultrasound technician, Meridian Radiology provides a unique perspective on accessible healthcare. The company has a brick-and-mortar clinic, as well as 14 mobile units, bringing high-quality imaging services to 23 counties in central Indiana. Its commitment to accessible healthcare means 24x7 access to studies and serving communities like all of the 26 prisons in the state of Indiana for more than 8 years.

"As a 24x7 service, we needed a solution that could keep up with us," said Eric Martin, RT, Executive Director for Meridian Radiology. "We selected EvoHealth to help increase efficiency but also to support Meridian as we continue to grow. The solution is easy to use, so onboarding new clients and staff is not time intensive and its automated features and functionality eliminates potential user errors, which is critical in this environment."

Martin continued, "The EvoHealth solution enables each of our client sites to have their own portal, which feels like having their own individual PACS with easy access to images and reports. This is a differentiator that helps with customer communication and increased satisfaction. In addition, the automated features like auto-faxing of reports reduces the administrative tasks on our team and ensures reports get to the appropriate place to be read in a timely matter."

EvoHealth's Fuse PACS offers a dynamic set of capabilities that makes it a great fit for both the brick-and-mortar imaging component of Meridian's business, but also their rapidly growing mobile business segment. Thought Leaders at EvoHealth have had years of experience serving both types of businesses that have offered them unique insight to understand and be able develop Fuse with features and functionalities that streamline cumbersome processes with multiple moving parts to optimize working time and potential profitability.

"We are pleased to support Meridian Radiology with its important mission of making high-quality healthcare accessible for all communities," said Steve Deaton, Chief Executive Officer at EvoHealth. "We understand the extensive resources needed to support large images from multiple sources, 24 hours a day. We take great pride in the secure and easy access that Fuse provides while increasing operational efficiencies, so radiology practices like Meridian Radiology, can focus on providing the best service and healthcare for its clients."

Meridian Radiology continues to grow rapidly with reading exams for multiple new contacts, partnering with Direct Primary Care, which allows patients unlimited care during their subscription, and the upcoming addition of a mobile mammography solution, which will screen home-bound women. In addition, Meridian Radiology will add CT and MR to its lineup of capabilities in the coming months.

About EvoHealth

EvoHealth, a leader in bringing new technology to Healthcare IT software, offers a software solution including PACS, RIS, Image Sharing and Telemedicine. EvoHealth's cloud-based Fuse platform not only contains a robust radiology workflow and viewing suite, but also manages marketing campaigns, includes patient appointment reminders, and custom brands the portals for your business. EvoHealth HCIT products bring value through tightly integrated features into nearly any workflow. Fuse features an all-in-one interface that incorporates features normally requiring additional vendors and interfaces, but with fewer hassles and lower costs. For more information, visit https://www.evohit.com/ .

