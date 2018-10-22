Meridian Reports 3Q 2018 Record Operating Results Driven by Strong Organic Growth in Net Interest Income, Loans and Deposits

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported net income of $2.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018, which generated a return on average assets and return on average equity of 1.16% and 10.16%, respectively.

Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO, commented, "I am very pleased to report these record results. The significant investment we made in 2016 in new commercial lenders, new branches and other infrastructure is paying off. Net income available for common stockholders is up three-fold from the same period last year. Earnings per share, despite a near doubling of shares outstanding, is up 78% year-over-year. We expect to have our third straight year of greater than 20% commercial loan growth, capitalizing on the significant merger activity in the Philadelphia metro market. Annualizing the bank's third quarter net income adjusted for non-recurring items, we have hit the double-digit return on equity forecasted in our IPO presentations.

"Our principal fee businesses, wealth and mortgage, had excellent quarters and combined represent over 20% of our year-to-date earnings. We have managed the mortgage business profitably each year by capitalizing on market variations and matching expenses accordingly. Our wealth platform is growing assets under management through synergies with bank commercial customers and significant outreach efforts by advisors.

"Our customer self-service ratio continues to grow through improved use of technology, which gives us increasing operational leverage for growth. We are anticipating, with yet another large merger in the Philadelphia metro market, that disruption will create an environment for our further growth."

Select Condensed Financial Information

For the Quarter Ended (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 share data) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 Income: Net income available to common stockholders - consolidated $ 2,727 $ 1,802 $ 1,270 $ (12) $ 1,109 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.28 $ 0.20 $ (0.00) $ 0.30 Net income - excluding Mortgage 1,973 1,701 1,406 (190) 696 Net income - Mortgage 754 101 (136) 178 413 Net interest income - consolidated 8,378 8,146 7,692 7,833 7,341 At the Quarter Ended (Unaudited) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 959,829 $ 945,435 $ 883,521 $ 856,035 $ 803,906 Loans, net of fees and costs 806,788 781,622 740,408 694,637 676,334 Total deposits 781,927 683,250 679,303 627,109 617,682 Non-interest bearing deposits 124,855 106,942 105,576 100,454 101,061

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Meridian believes adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted ROAA and adjusted ROAE provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods. Because management believes that these adjustments are not incurred as a result of ongoing operations, they are not as helpful a measure of the performance of our underlying business, particularly in light of their unpredictable nature and are difficult to forecast. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that Meridian's future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to these measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income, Earnings per Share and Return Ratios (Unaudited) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR Net income available to common stockholders - consolidated $ 2,727 $ 1,802 $ 1,270 $ (12) $ 1,109 Holding company formation cost adjustment 179 — — — — Contingent asset fair value adjustment 138 — — — — Deferred tax adjustment — — — 746 — Adjusted net income - consolidated(1) 3,044 1,802 1,270 734 1,109 Net income - excluding Mortgage 1,973 1,701 1,406 (190) 696 Adjusted net income - excluding Mortgage 2,290 1,701 1,406 556 696 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.28 $ 0.20 $ — $ 0.30 Holding company formation cost adjustment 0.03 — — — — Contingent asset fair value adjustment 0.02 — — — — Deferred tax adjustment — — — 0.16 — Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.47 $ 0.28 $ 0.20 $ 0.16 $ 0.30 Adjusted diluted earnings per share- excluding Mortgage(1) $ 0.36 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.12 $ 0.19 Return on average assets - consolidated 1.16 % 0.81 % 0.61 % 0.14 % 0.70 % Adjusted return on average assets - consolidated(1) 1.29 % 0.81 % 0.61 % 0.36 % 0.70 % Return on average equity - consolidated 10.16 % 7.00 % 5.07 % 1.19 % 7.77 % Adjusted return on average equity - consolidated(1) 11.34 % 7.00 % 5.07 % 3.03 % 7.77 % Return on average assets - excluding Mortgage 0.87 % 0.79 % 0.70 % (0.10) % 0.37 % Adjusted return on average assets - excluding Mortgage(1) 0.97 % 0.77 % 0.68 % 0.27 % 0.35 % Return on average equity - excluding Mortgage 7.35 % 6.61 % 5.61 % (0.78) % 3.87 % Adjusted return on average equity - excluding Mortgage(1) 8.53 % 6.61 % 5.61 % 2.29 % 3.87 % (1) Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted ROAA and adjusted ROAE are non-GAAP measures and remove the after tax effect of the charge to earnings for the holding company formation costs of $51 thousand, as well as the fair value adjustment to contingent assets of $39 thousand in the third quarter of 2018 and the after tax effect of the charge to adjust deferred tax assets resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Third Quarter Highlights

Net income for common stockholders for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $2.7 million, and $5.8 million, respectively, increases $1.6 million or 146% and $3.9 million or 209% as compared to net income for common stockholders for the same periods in 2017.

Total assets of $959.8 million as of September 30, 2018 increased $103.8 million , or 12.1% year-to-date.

as of increased , or 12.1% year-to-date. Total portfolio loans and leases as of September 30, 2018 increased $112.2 million , or 16.1% year-to-date.

increased , or 16.1% year-to-date. Total deposits of $781.9 million as of September 30, 2018 increased $154.8 million , or 24.7% year-to-date.

as of increased , or 24.7% year-to-date. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $24.4 million , or 24.3% year-to-date.

, or 24.3% year-to-date. Net interest income increased $1.1 million , or 14.1% and $3.1 million or 14.7% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 over the same periods in 2017.

Income Statement Summary

Net income available to common stockholders was $2.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $1.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017. The increase was largely attributable to an increase in net interest income of $1.1 million, in addition to a lower level of provision for loan loss and the elimination of dividends payable to preferred shareholders. Non-interest income and non-interest expense both decreased $1.3 million, offsetting each other. Net income available to common stockholders was $5.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $1.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017.

Net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 14.1%, for the three months ended September 30, 2018 to $8.4 million from $7.3 million for the same period in 2017. Net interest income increased $3.1 million, or 14.7%, to $24.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to $21.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The growth in interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017 reflects an increase in average interest earning assets of $147.1 million. The growth in interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017 reflects an increase in average interest earning assets of $126.6 million. Increases over both periods were partially offset by the decrease in the net interest margin. The net interest margin was 3.72%, and 3.83%, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, compared to 3.91% and 3.94% for the same periods in 2017. The decrease in net interest margin reflects the pressure from the rising cost of funds, which has outpaced the favorable trend in yield on interest earning assets during the quarter. The provision for loan losses decreased $374 thousand to $291 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and $187 thousand to $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 due to strong asset quality and lower levels of net charge-offs for both periods year over year.

Total non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $9.2 million, down $1.3 million, or 12.3%, from the comparable period in 2017. Total non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $24.9 million, down $2.6 million, or 9.6%, from the same period in 2017. These overall decreases in non-interest income came primarily from our mortgage division. Mortgage banking revenue decreased over the periods due primarily to lower margins, which decreased 50 basis points and 26 basis points, for the three and nine months respectively. This lower level of revenue was partially offset by increases in loans sold of $45.5 million and $10.0 million, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same periods in 2017. The overall decline in mortgage banking revenue was also offset slightly by hedging gains and fair value adjustments period over period. Realized gains on derivatives related to mortgage banking, included in other non-interest income, increased $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 to $534 thousand, compared to a loss of ($798) thousand for the same period in 2017. The increase in realized gains was offset somewhat by a $572 thousand decline in fair value adjustments related to mortgage banking to ($472) thousand from $100 thousand for the same period in 2017. Wealth management revenue was relatively flat for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to three months ended September 30, 2017, but up $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

Total non-interest expense was $13.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, down $1.3 million, or 8.4%, from $15.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and $40.4 million for nine months ended September 30, 2018, down $2.7 million, or 6.2%, from the same period in the 2017. The decrease is mainly attributable to a reduction in salaries and employee benefits expense, as full-time equivalent employees, particularly in the mortgage division were reduced. In addition, variable loan expenses decreased reflecting the lower level of mortgage originations. Occupancy and equipment, data processing and advertising and promotion expenses were relatively flat for the comparable third quarters but increased for the year-to-date periods due largely to new business locations. Professional and consulting expense for both periods included $230 thousand in costs related to the formation of the holding company. Other expenses were up over both periods presented. The increase year-over-year related to amortization of intangible assets and a one-time fair market value adjustment of $177 thousand to contingent assets, a $200 thousand reserve established for the open litigation as well as higher levels of other employee-related expenses, shares tax expense, and other expense.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of September 30, 2018, total assets were $959.8 million compared with $856.0 million as of December 31, 2017 and $803.9 million as of September 30, 2017. Total assets increased $103.8 million, or 12.1%, on a year-to-date basis primarily due to strong loan growth. Total assets increased $14.4 million, or 1.5%, from the previous quarter, mostly due to an increase in portfolio loans of $24.9 million, partially offset by a reduction of $11.5 million in held-for-sale mortgage loans.

Total loans, excluding mortgage loans held for sale, grew $112.2 million, or 16.1%, to $806.8 million as of September 30, 2018, from $694.6 million as of December 31, 2017. It is an increase of $25.2 million, or 3.2%, from $781.6 million as of June 30, 2018. The increase in loans for both periods is attributable to several commercial categories as we continue to grow our presence in the Philadelphia market area. Commercial loans increased $46.5 million, or 22.2%, during the first nine months of the year. Commercial real estate and commercial construction loans combined increased $52.9 million, or 14.4%, during the first nine months of the year. Residential loans held in portfolio increased $18.0 million, or 55.2%, during the first nine months as certain loan products or terms were targeted to hold in portfolio. Residential mortgage loans held for sale decreased $980 thousand, or 2.8%, to $34.0 million as of September 30, 2018 from December 31, 2017.

Deposits were $781.9 million as of September 30, 2018, up $154.8 million, or 24.7%, from December 31, 2017, and $98.7 million, or 14.4%, from June 30, 2018. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $24.4 million, or 24.3%, from December 31, 2017 and increased $17.9 million, or 16.8%, from June 30, 2018. New business relationships fueled the increases. Money market accounts/savings accounts increased $49.9 million, or 22.0%, since December 31, 2017 and increased $61.2 million, or 28.5%, since June 30, 2018 while interest-bearing checking accounts increased $21.5 million, or 26.2%, during the year, and decreased $6.9 million or 6.3% quarter over quarter. Certificates of deposit increased $59.1 million, or 27.0%, during the past nine months and $26.5 million, or 10.5%, quarter over quarter, paying off borrowings as a result of wholesale funds management in the rising rate environment.

Consolidated stockholder's equity of the Corporation was $107.0 million, or 11.15% of total assets as of September 30, 2018, as compared to $101.4 million, or 11.84% of total assets as of December 31, 2017. As of September 30, 2018, the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.02%, the Tier 1 risk-based capital and common equity ratios were 12.03%, and total risk-based capital was 14.03%. Quarter-end numbers show a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 10.67%. Tangible book value per share was $15.91 as of September 30, 2018, compared with $15.00 as of December 31, 2017.

Asset Quality Summary

Asset quality remains strong. The Bank realized net charge-offs of 0.00% of total average loans for the quarter ending September 30, 2018, compared with net charge-offs of 0.07% for the quarter ending September 30, 2017. Total non-performing assets, including loans and other real estate property, were $2.9 million as of September 30, 2018, $3.6 million as of December 31, 2017, and $6.2 million as of September 30, 2017. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets as of September 30, 2018 was 0.30% compared to 0.42% as of December 31, 2017 and 0.78% as of September 30, 2017. As of September 30, 2018, the ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding mortgages held for sale, was 0.96%.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with 23 offices in the greater Philadelphia Metro market. The Bank offers a full range of commercial and retail loan and deposit products, along with wealth management and electronic payment services. Meridian Mortgage, a division of the Bank, is a top tier provider of residential mortgage loans. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW





Quarterly 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR Earnings and Per Share Data Net income $ 2,727 $ 1,802 $ 1,270 $ 288 $ 1,398 Net income available to common stockholders 2,727 1,802 1,270 (12) 1,109 Basic earnings per common share 0.43 0.28 0.20 (0.00) 0.30 Common shares outstanding 6,407 6,401 6,392 6,392 3,686 Performance Ratios Return on average assets - consolidated 1.16 % 0.81 % 0.61 % 0.14 % 0.70 % Return on average assets - excluding Mortgage 0.87 % 0.79 % 0.70 % (0.10) % 0.37 % Return on average equity - consolidated 10.16 % 7.00 % 5.07 % 1.19 % 7.77 % Return on average equity - excluding Mortgage 7.35 % 6.61 % 5.61 % (0.78) % 3.87 % Net interest margin (TEY) 3.72 % 3.88 % 3.91 % 4.01 % 3.91 % Efficiency ratio - consolidated 78 % 84 % 85 % 86 % 84 % Adjusted efficiency ratio - consolidated (non-GAAP) 76 % 84 % 85 % 86 % 84 % Efficiency ratio - excluding Mortgage 71 % 73 % 77 % 78 % 78 % Adjusted efficiency ratio - excluding Mortgage (non-GAAP) 67 % 73 % 77 % 78 % 78 % Asset Quality Ratios Net charge-offs to average loans 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.09 % 0.07 % Non-performing loans/Total loans 0.35 % 0.34 % 0.38 % 0.43 % 0.87 % Non-performing assets/Total assets 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.38 % 0.42 % 0.78 % Allowance for credit loss/Total loans 0.92 % 0.90 % 0.93 % 0.92 % 0.90 % Allowance for credit loss/Total loans held for investment 0.96 % 0.95 % 0.96 % 0.96 % 0.94 % Allowance for credit loss/Non-performing loans 263.89 % 261.83 % 241.97 % 212.51 % 102.83 % Capital Ratios Book value per common share $ 16.70 16.31 16.01 15.86 16.11 Tangible book value per common share $ 15.91 15.47 15.16 15.00 14.60 Total equity/Total assets 11.15 % 11.04 % 11.59 % 11.84 % 8.99 % Tangible common equity/Tangible assets 10.67 % 10.53 % 11.03 % 11.27 % 6.74 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.02 % 11.28 % 11.69 % 12.37 % 8.62 % Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.03 % 12.03 % 12.36 % 12.86 % 7.46 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.03 % 12.03 % 12.36 % 12.86 % 9.20 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.03 % 14.07 % 14.46 % 15.53 % 11.93 %

Statements of Income (Unaudited) Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands) September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 11,218 $ 8,924 $ 31,217 $ 25,148 Investments 355 267 960 764 Total interest income 11,573 9,191 32,177 25,912 Interest Expense Deposits 2,485 1,207 6,171 3,079 Borrowings 710 643 1,790 1,728 Total interest expense 3,195 1,850 7,961 4,807 Net interest income 8,378 7,341 24,216 21,105 Provision for loan losses 291 665 1,258 1,445 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,087 6,676 22,958 19,660 Non-Interest Income Mortgage banking income 8,274 9,904 20,407 25,089 Wealth management income 930 934 2,996 1,905 Earnings on investment in life insurance 74 83 225 194 Net change in fair value of mortgage related financial instruments (333) (547) (472) 100 Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale — — — 4 Service charges 27 22 87 62 Other 195 54 1,648 168 Total non-interest income 9,167 10,450 24,891 27,522 Non-Interest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 8,901 10,330 26,719 29,753 Occupancy and equipment 920 992 2,870 2,818 FDIC assessment 179 183 358 479 Professional fees 514 481 1,670 1,384 Data processing 334 337 924 871 Advertising and promotion 590 597 1,802 1,537 Loan expenses 769 1,000 1,962 3,008 Other 1,546 1,092 4,084 3,207 Total non-interest expenses 13,753 15,012 40,389 43,057 Income before income taxes 3,501 2,114 7,460 4,125 Income tax expense 774 716 1,661 1,381 Net Income 2,727 1,398 5,799 2,744 Dividends on preferred stock — (289) — (867) Net Income available to common stockholders $ 2,727 $ 1,109 $ 5,799 $ 1,877 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 6,402 3,686 6,395 3,686 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.30 $ 0.91 $ 0.51 Adjusted weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 6,430 3,713 6,426 3,712 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.42 $ 0.30 $ 0.90 $ 0.51

Statement of Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 Assets Cash & cash equivalents $ 25,823 $ 27,013 $ 24,964 $ 35,506 $ 9,527 Investment securities 60,449 54,773 51,372 52,867 50,662 Mortgage loans held for sale 34,044 45,571 30,858 35,024 32,350 Loans, net of fees and costs 806,788 781,622 740,408 694,637 676,334 Allowance for loan losses (7,711) (7,449) (7,138) (6,709) (6,359) Bank premises and equipment, net 9,947 10,207 10,446 9,741 9,321 Bank owned life insurance 11,494 11,420 11,347 11,269 11,187 Other real estate owned — — 427 437 59 Goodwill and intangible assets 5,114 5,359 5,427 5,495 5,564 Other assets 13,881 16,919 15,410 17,768 15,261 Total Assets $ 959,829 $ 945,435 $ 883,521 $ 856,035 $ 803,906 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 124,855 $ 106,942 $ 105,576 $ 100,454 $ 101,061 Interest bearing deposits Interest checking 103,353 110,259 109,914 81,872 80,420 Money market / savings accounts 276,258 215,042 213,282 226,374 210,931 Certificates of deposit 277,461 251,007 250,531 218,409 225,270 Total interest bearing deposits 657,072 576,308 573,727 526,655 516,621 Total deposits 781,927 683,250 679,303 627,109 617,682 Borrowings 50,199 142,176 86,366 108,613 92,264 Subordinated debt 9,308 9,308 9,308 13,308 13,376 Other liabilities 11,377 6,321 6,132 5,642 8,350 Total Liabilities 852,811 841,055 781,109 754,672 731,672 Stockholder's Equity 107,018 104,380 102,412 101,363 72,234 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 959,829 $ 945,435 $ 883,521 $ 856,035 $ 803,906

Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands) September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 Interest income $ 11,573 $ 10,809 $ 9,796 $ 9,808 $ 9,191 Interest expense 3,195 2,663 2,104 1,975 1,850 Net interest income 8,378 8,146 7,692 7,833 7,341 Provision for loan losses 291 413 554 716 665 Non-interest income 9,167 8,668 7,056 9,178 10,450 Non-interest expense 13,753 14,074 12,562 14,634 15,012 Income before income taxes 3,501 2,327 1,632 1,661 2,114 Income tax expense 774 525 362 1,373 716 Net Income 2,727 1,802 1,270 288 1,398 Dividends on preferred stock — — — (300) (289) Net income available to common stockholders $ 2,727 $ 1,802 $ 1,270 $ (12) $ 1,109 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 6,402 6,395 6,392 4,575 3,686 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.28 $ 0.20 $ (0.00) $ 0.30 Adjusted weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 6,430 6,425 6,425 4,602 3,713 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.42 $ 0.28 $ 0.20 $ (0.00) $ 0.30

