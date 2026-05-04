Meridian Taps NewBridge Program to Secure $50M Refinancing for 671-Unit Apartment Complex in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Capital Group has arranged a $50 million refinancing for Langston Views, a 671-unit multifamily complex in Washington, D.C., on behalf of Clear Investment Group, a Chicago based investment manager and real asset operator.

The Meridian team included Zev Karpel, David Shahar, Gershon Friedman, Yehuda Rubelow and Carole Geffen. The deal represents a significant return of equity to the sponsor, underscoring investor confidence in the asset's trajectory as it moves through a planned lease-up phase.

The loan was provided by NewBridge Lending, a de novo private credit firm that partnered with Meridian to design a bridge-to-agency program offering loans up to 30 months in duration. Meridian brokers are able to offer the NewBridge product to qualified borrowers who may not be well served with other products currently available in the market.

Langston Views consists of two residential towers of 12 stories and multiple garden-style buildings, constructed in 1966. The property encompasses 684,230 square feet of net rentable area across 671 residential units and two ground-floor retail spaces, with a gross building area of 872,448 square feet situated on 10.18 acres. The complex is approximately 85 percent occupied and is being aggressively leased up in line with business plan expectations.

Clear Investment Group acquired Langston Views from foreclosure in December 2024 and has since executed a comprehensive repositioning strategy encompassing physical renovations, operational upgrades, and a full rebrand. Improvements to common areas, unit interiors, and security — including 24/7 on-site personnel, a modern fob entry system, a swimming pool, and community room — have created a safer, more welcoming environment that drives resident satisfaction and leasing momentum. "Our focus from day one has been on creating a community where residents feel valued and proud to call home," said Clear's CEO Amy Rubenstein. "This refinancing validates the progress we've made and positions us to continue delivering on our vision for a best-in-class workforce housing community."

"While the market fundamentals are highly compelling, the defining factor in this transaction was the sponsor's conviction and proven ability to execute. Clear Investment Group has taken a deeply engaged approach to transforming the asset, and NewBridge recognized that vision from day one. Their willingness to underwrite beyond the asset's current profile and align with the long-term business plan was instrumental in bringing the transaction to a successful close - Zev Karpel, Executive Vice President, Head of Agency and Proprietary Lending, Meridian Capital Group

SOURCE Meridian Capital Group LLC