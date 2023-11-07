Meridian Technologies Named a Charlotte Metro Area Top Workplace for 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Technologies, a Consulting Solutions company, announced today that it has been named among the Charlotte Metro Area Top Workplaces 2023 by The Charlotte Observer. This year's list of winning companies is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administrated by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey was used to measure 15 culture drivers critical to the success of any organization.

Meridian is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services, including IT consulting and IT staffing needs. The company has more than 20 years of proven experience providing solutions, services, and personnel across commercial and federal markets.

"We're deeply honored to be named among The Charlotte Observer's Top Workplaces for 2023," said Joe Thiel, President of Meridian Technologies. "We hold ourselves to the highest standards, not only in serving our clients but in ensuring that our employees feel valued and supported. This achievement reflects our commitment to fostering a workplace where our teams can thrive and put forth their best efforts, enabling us to provide unparalleled solutions and services to help fulfill our clients' goals."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Energage CEO Eric Rubino. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

The Charlotte Observer Top Workplaces program annually recognizes companies that are committed to making their organizations a great place to work.

About Meridian Technologies

Meridian Technologies, a Consulting Solutions company, solves the most complex IT challenges and offers more than 20 years of IT program execution experience, delivering fully integrated teams that meet clients' business needs in the areas of Digital Transformation, Application Development, Program and Project Management (PEO/CIO Lifecycle Support), Business Intelligence, Cloud and Infrastructure, Enterprise Resource Planning, Cybersecurity, and Health IT. For more information, visit the company at www.meridiantechnologies.net or follow it on LinkedIn.

About Consulting Solutions

Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include Advanced Analytics and Data Science, Agile + Product + Design, Application Development, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, Energy and ERP (SAP & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models—from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs—enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the NABR Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation, Financial Times list of the Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies, the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, and SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S.

Media Contact:

Kathy Berardi

[email protected]

678.644.4122

SOURCE Consulting Solutions