Meridian Technologies Named a Charlotte Metro Area Top Workplace for 2023

News provided by

Consulting Solutions

07 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Technologies, a Consulting Solutions company, announced today that it has been named among the Charlotte Metro Area Top Workplaces 2023 by The Charlotte Observer. This year's list of winning companies is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administrated by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey was used to measure 15 culture drivers critical to the success of any organization.

Meridian is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services, including IT consulting and IT staffing needs. The company has more than 20 years of proven experience providing solutions, services, and personnel across commercial and federal markets.

"We're deeply honored to be named among The Charlotte Observer's Top Workplaces for 2023," said Joe Thiel, President of Meridian Technologies. "We hold ourselves to the highest standards, not only in serving our clients but in ensuring that our employees feel valued and supported. This achievement reflects our commitment to fostering a workplace where our teams can thrive and put forth their best efforts, enabling us to provide unparalleled solutions and services to help fulfill our clients' goals."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Energage CEO Eric Rubino. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

The Charlotte Observer Top Workplaces program annually recognizes companies that are committed to making their organizations a great place to work.

About Meridian Technologies

Meridian Technologies, a Consulting Solutions company, solves the most complex IT challenges and offers more than 20 years of IT program execution experience, delivering fully integrated teams that meet clients' business needs in the areas of Digital Transformation, Application Development, Program and Project Management (PEO/CIO Lifecycle Support), Business Intelligence, Cloud and Infrastructure, Enterprise Resource Planning, Cybersecurity, and Health IT. For more information, visit the company at www.meridiantechnologies.net or follow it on LinkedIn.

About Consulting Solutions 

Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include Advanced Analytics and Data Science, Agile + Product + Design, Application Development, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, Energy and ERP (SAP & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models—from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs—enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the NABR Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation, Financial Times list of the Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies, the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, and SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S.

Media Contact:
Kathy Berardi  
[email protected] 
678.644.4122 

SOURCE Consulting Solutions

Also from this source

Consulting Solutions: Initiating Business-Critical IT Projects In 2024 Is Imperative

While it's understandable that many organizations have capitulated to the economic uncertainty of the last several years by delaying high-priority IT ...

Consulting Solutions Listed as One of Largest US Staffing Firms for Fifth Consecutive Year

Consulting Solutions, a nationally recognized leader in technology workforce and consulting services, has again been named on the Largest Staffing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.