MeridianHealth and YouthCare Sponsor Back to School Health Fair in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MeridianHealth and YouthCare, of Meridian of Illinois, are the lead sponsors of the Back to School Health Fair taking place on Friday, August 27, at Davis Square Park in Chicago. The purpose of this community event is to offer COVID vaccinations and immunizations to school-aged children and youth while offering fun, interactive activities for families.

Healthcare providers will also offer eye and dental exams free of charge. Meridian, a managed care organization that partners with HealthChoice Illinois, will share information on their health plans and benefits. There will also be activities such as face painting, and much more.

The Back to School Health Fair will include giveaways, such as school supplies, lunches, haircuts (for ages 18 and under). Also, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Brookfield Zoo will be in attendance and giving out zoo tickets to the first 100 people. They will also have animal specimens (lion and zebra) for kids to touch and explore. Raffles for community members to win prizes will take place. Prizes include four White Sox tickets, two HP 14' Chromebooks with a wireless mouse and sleeve, and two $50 Chuck E. Cheese gift cards.

For immunizations, attendees must bring shot records. The event will take place on Friday, August 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following location:

Davis Square Park (Back of the Yards)

4430 S. Marshfield Ave.

Chicago, IL 60609

For more information about MeridianHealth and YouthCare, visit ilmeridian.com and ilyouthcare.com.

About Meridian of Illinois

Meridian of Illinois provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid (MeridianHealth and YouthCare), Medicare Advantage (WellCare), Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MeridianComplete), Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (WellCare), and the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter of Illinois). Meridian is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information about Meridian, please visit ilmeridian.com.

SOURCE Meridian of Illinois

