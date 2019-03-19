MeridianRx Launches New Mobile App, Puts Members in Control

DETROIT and TAMPA, Fla., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MeridianRx, a WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) company, has launched an innovative pharmacy member portal and free mobile application, Atlas Compass. The new Compass provides Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) members with direct, convenient access to their own pharmacy health information.

MeridianRx designed Compass to offer members important insights into their prescription drug plan and the ability to manage their own healthcare information. Key features include an industry-leading "Drug Search" and "Cost Estimator" where members can search lower-cost alternatives and safety information for medications. "Prescription History" provides a detailed look at all prescriptions filled in the last two years, breaking down member prescription drug spending.

"As consumers are increasingly frustrated by the lack of transparency leading to higher costs of prescription drugs, we are thrilled to empower our members with Compass," said Sean Lancaster, senior vice president of operations, MeridianRx. "Compass puts them in control of their own prescription details, whether at home, on the go, or even at the pharmacy."

Additional features include prescription refill reminders that send the member a push notification when their prescriptions are ready to be filled, a pharmacy search function, and member plan information with a digital ID card. Compass is currently available as both an online portal and mobile application.

The Compass mobile app works with all smartphones and tablets running iOS or Android. To download, search "Atlas Compass" on the device's app store. To access the online member portal, members can visit www.meridianrx.com.

About MeridianRx

MeridianRx is the Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) line of business within the Meridian family of companies. Meridian is a group of health plans with offices in Michigan and Illinois. MeridianRx has a pharmacy network of more than 67,000 serving 1.6 million members. To learn more about MeridianRx, visit: www.meridianrx.com.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses primarily on providing government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, as well as individuals in the Health Insurance Marketplace. WellCare serves approximately 5.5 million members nationwide as of December 31, 2018. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

