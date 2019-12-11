Merieux Equity Partners Announces It Has Entered the Capital of Addmedica - as a Reference Shareholder - in Order to Accelerate the Company's Growth in France and Internationally

Mérieux Equity Partners announced today it has become – in partnership with the founders François Anger and Bernard Dauvergne - a reference shareholder within the pharmaceutical laboratory Addmedica. Founded in 2005 and based in Paris, Addmedica is specialized in the development and marketing of high added-value medical products (medicinal products and medical devices) for rare and debilitating diseases, including a benchmark treatment (SiklosÒ) for sickle cell disease.

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is an inherited blood disorder that affects red blood cells, which leads to anemia. These sickled cells tend to pile together, creating clots and blocking the flow of blood through vessels. This can trigger acute pain episodes and damage organs. SiklosÒ is used to prevent recurrent and painful vaso-occlusive crises, including acute chest syndrome, for chronic SCD sufferers. SiklosÒ is registered in Europe and – since 2018 – in the US for patients over 2 years of age (FDA-approved).

Mérieux Equity Partners and the management share the ambition to accelerate the company's geographical expansion as well as the expansion of its portfolio of specialty products for the treatment of rare diseases and pathologies that are major public health issues, in France and abroad.

Bernard Dauvergne said, "The team at Mérieux Equity Partners is able to support us significantly at a time when the company accelerates its growth and needs structuring." "They provide a network and a level of expertise that help us plan for our future, including in the US where we are currently launching our flagship product," adds François Anger.

"Our team has demonstrated its ability to structure a new operation in capital development in a French industrial company focused on therapeutic indications that respond to significant medical issues," noted Jean-François Billet, Senior Partner and member of the Executive Committee at Mérieux Equity Partners. "We now aim to support Addmedica abroad, including in North America, and expand the portfolio of specialty products in keeping with the business model that has made the success of the company," adds Quentin De Labarre, Investment Manager.

Founded in 2005, Addmedica is a Paris-based Specialty Pharma Company focused on developing and marketing medical products for Rare Diseases and Niche Markets. By developing, registering and/or marketing dedicated medical products (medicinal products and medical devices) in rare and debilitating diseases, the mission of Addmedica is to provide Physicians, Patients and Managed Care Organizations with high medical value solutions.

Mérieux Equity Partners is a management company registered with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) since June 2018 that is dedicated to growth equity and venture capital investments. Mérieux Equity Partners currently operates with an international team of 20 employees and regional partners – based in Europe and North America. Mérieux Equity Partners actively supports entrepreneurs and industrial companies whose products and services bring differentiated and innovative solutions in the healthcare and nutrition sectors by providing privileged access to its expertise and the industrial, scientific and commercial network of Institut Mérieux, in compliance with the current regulations.

