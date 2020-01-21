Mérieux NutriSciences Announces New President and Leader of North America

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mérieux NutriSciences announces the appointment of Sébastien Moulard, President of North America (Silliker, Inc.).

Mr. Moulard brings valuable expertise to Mérieux NutriSciences' North America division with his proven professional and technical experience in leading international business teams. As the North American leader, he will work to uphold Mérieux NutriSciences' status as the global leader in food safety services and to develop and expand our business in the North American market.

Mr. Moulard holds a degree in Biochemistry from the National Institute of Applied Sciences of Lyon (France) as well as a Masters of Business Administration (MBA). Mr. Moulard has significant experience with Mérieux NutriSciences, with over 19 years of successful leadership as Managing Director for Benelux, France and Italy. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President of North America in charge of Sales, Operations, Research and Scientific activities.

"We are excited to have on board such a magnetic leader as our business continues to evolve and we strive to reach superior service for our customers," said Philippe Sans, President & CEO. "Sébastien's extraordinary track record of ingenuity and innovation will be invaluable in meeting Mérieux NutriSciences' goals and objectives."

Mérieux NutriSciences is a leading global food safety and quality partner offering chemistry and microbiology testing, labeling, auditing, consulting, sensory testing, customized training, research services, and digital solutions to the food and nutrition industry. Focused on customer excellence, we protect consumers' health through nutritional research, scientific excellence, and innovation. We customize our services to meet the needs of individual manufacturers, food processors, caterers, restaurants, and retailers.

For more information, visit https://www.merieuxnutrisciences.com/us/.

SOURCE Mérieux NutriSciences

