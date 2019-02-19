Mérieux NutriSciences Expands Footprint in the United States and Mexico

CHICAGO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mérieux NutriSciences, a leading international network of accredited food testing laboratories, recently announced three initiatives to localize some key offerings in both the United States and Mexico.

The first, a move on January 28th of the company's Gainesville, Florida laboratory to a new 22,700 square foot facility (2100m2). The new space allows the company to expand their proven quality methods to the southern region and also provide some food safety & quality solutions that are unique to other parts of the country. Some of these services include nutritional testing, FDA detention services, sensory testing and contract research studies. The Gainesville laboratory caters to the manufacturers, growers and food service industries that are prevalent in this part of the country.

Secondly, on February 1st Mérieux NutriSciences opened a new testing laboratory in Salinas, California to cater specifically to the local produce needs in Northern California. The 9,300 square foot (860m2) facility is bringing state-of-the-art food safety and quality solutions in the backyards of produce growers and processors who don't have time to waste sending samples that are hours away.

Finally, Mérieux NutriSciences opened recently a new lab in Mexico City, the most populated area of the country with around 23 million people and a strategic location for the company since most of their customers have big factories and/or distribution centers in this area. This new microbiology lab will be providing around six thousand microbiology tests every month and have 45 accredited methods. In addition to microbiology, the site also have facilities to run sensory and shelf life studies.

With a continued focus on protecting consumer health, Mérieux NutriSciences takes pride in being an industry leader in food safety and quality. "To understand our customers' needs is to understand where the industry is headed," says Jim Miller, President of North America. "The feedback we were getting from our customers had a lot of influence on our decision for these moves."

About Mérieux NutriSciences: A world player in food safety and quality for more than 50 years, Mérieux NutriSciences is present in 23 countries through more than 100 laboratories. As part of Institut Mérieux, Mérieux NutriSciences offers analytical and product development solutions to prevent health risks related to food and more generally to the use of everyday consumer products. The company also offers digital solutions as part of its dedicated business unit.

