Merieux NutriSciences Receives Non-GMO Project Approval

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mérieux NutriSciences, a leader in global food safety and quality, receives official approval from the Non-GMO Project, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve and build sources of non-GMO products as part of the Non-GMO Project Approved Laboratory Program. Inclusion in the Approved Laboratory Program enables Merieux NutriSciences to assist food manufacturers verify their product's compliance with the Non-GMO Verification Program.

The Non-GMO Project Standard requires use of a Non-GMO Project Approved Laboratory to support annual review and verification of Non-GMO compliant product through a Certificate of Approval, in the cases of high-risk ingredients and derivatives (for example corn, soy, or canola). As an ISO 17025 accredited, third-party laboratory, Merieux NutriSciences can now provide Certificates of Approval for food manufacturers pursuing Non-GMO Project Verification.

"We are pleased to expand our portfolio of capabilities and certifications in order to accommodate the growing demand for Non-GMO Project Verified products," said Merieux NutriSciences Director, Dr. Todd Napolitano. "The Non-GMO Project's butterfly logo represents an internationally recognized standard affirming that a supplier's food safety management systems effectively meet the requirements of the Non-GMO Project and address the growing interest in clean, transparent labeling."

Merieux NutriSciences is now offering these test methods to the industry.

SOURCE Merieux NutriSciences

Related Links

https://www.merieuxnutrisciences.com

