Merigold and Log10 Announce Partnership to Power Bloom AI -- Accelerating Medical Writing with Generative AI

Merigold and Log10 partner to apply Everest's AI technology to the multibillion-dollar imaging clinical trials market, debuting Bloom AI at AMWA 2025 to showcase faster, more accurate documentation and study start-up.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merigold, a leader in imaging trial documentation, has partnered with Log10, creator of Everest , the AI platform for life sciences services, to bring automation and accuracy to medical and regulatory writing. Together, they are enabling life sciences teams operating in the multibillion-dollar imaging clinical trials market to streamline documentation and accelerate study timelines.

The collaboration has produced Bloom AI , a purpose-built solution that enables medical writers and clinical teams to generate accurate first drafts of regulatory documents—seamlessly fitting into existing workflows. Powered by Everest from Log10, Bloom AI merges Merigold's imaging expertise with Everest's generative AI technology that encodes expert reasoning and regulatory standards to deliver accurate, traceable drafts you can trust. By processing thousands of pages of text, images, and data, Bloom AI accelerates the creation of submission-ready documents.

Bloom AI automates the drafting of critical imaging trial documents—such as the Imaging Charter, Imaging Project Plan, and Imaging Quality Monitoring Plan—reducing bottlenecks that often slow trial startup. With Bloom AI, Merigold has strengthened team alignment regarding study needs and accelerated document development, achieving up to 70% faster study start-up—a clear demonstration of the value of AI-driven collaboration.

"Bloom AI delivers drafts of key documents in minutes. By embedding our proven expertise in the Everest platform to create Bloom AI, we are experiencing amazing and tangible results," said Ashley Ferreira, CEO of Merigold.

Everest technology powers generative AI workflows that can automate, within a single unified platform, virtually any life-sciences document—from preclinical through commercialization phases. Documents ranging from INDs to risk-management files to FDA 510(k)s and EU MDR CERs, as well as recurring report updates, are supported. By encoding expert decision logic and domain standards, Everest delivers consistent drafts ready to fit into existing document-review workflows. Everest's proprietary technology includes highly accurate life-sciences document extraction, source-specific agentic RAG, evaluation benchmarks that route to the best models (across OpenAI GPT, Google Gemini, Anthropic Claude, and open-source systems), and algorithms that learn from human feedback.

"Merigold's vision for Bloom AI shows what's possible when expertise meets generative AI," said Arjun Bansal, CEO of Log10. "By embedding their imaging knowledge into the Everest platform, Merigold has turned consulting know-how into a scalable digital product that frees experts to focus on higher-value science. We are delighted to empower firms such as Merigold to grow an AI-enabled software revenue stream to augment their services business."

The Merigold–Log10 partnership unites two complementary strengths: the deep domain expertise of medical writers and the technical innovation of developers and AI researchers. Together, they have created a generative AI platform designed by medical writers for medical writers, business development, and operational teams. The platform integrates seamlessly with standard document review workflows and produces outputs in fully compatible Word format—making it both cutting-edge and practical for everyday use.

Showcasing at AMWA 2025

Merigold and Log10 will debut Bloom AI at the 2025 AMWA Medical Writing & Communication Conference, held November 5–8 in Phoenix, Arizona. Attendees can visit Table #15 to experience Bloom AI in action and learn how Everest enables faster, more accurate medical documentation.

About Merigold

Merigold is an imaging consultancy focused on the design, strategy, and documentation of imaging-based clinical trials. Its flagship product, Bloom AI, helps sponsors and CROs accelerate imaging documentation, improve quality, and scale efficiently by embedding proven expertise into the Everest platform. Learn more at https://merigoldllc.com/software

About Log10

Log10 is the creator of Everest, an AI platform that transforms how life-sciences organizations write, review, and deliver regulatory, clinical, and commercial documents. Everest automates complex documentation workflows spanning preclinical through commercialization phases—from CERs and 510(k)s to risk and clinical reports—delivering review-ready drafts in minutes. Learn more at https://log10.io.

