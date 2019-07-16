Merik Rocks the Safe, Vault, and Security Hardware Industry

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe, vault and security hardware manufacturer and distributor Merik Security just released a new line of patent pending gun safes and high-security vaults to the mass market. Releasing the products exclusively under the Merik name, the company is looking to infuse 21st century designs and branding into a market that's in desperate need for revitalization.

Crime and the threat of terrorism are pervasive. "The security hardware industry is recession and depression resistant. Security hardware is not a luxury, but a necessity in today's world, and the industry is flourishing," stated Merik Founder/CEO Lawrence Schneider. "With most of the market leaders now outsourcing production, several pain points have emerged that negatively impact the customer. That's where we step in."

Schneider, who previously founded and sold another industry-leading company (U.S. Lock Corporation, now owned by Home Depot) quickly picked up on this and is now addressing such points with Merik. The security hardware market might be lucrative, but is being held back by antiquated operations in a time that safeguarding physical assets has never been more important. At the same time, U.S.-based manufacturing is being seamlessly outsourced by most of the top players to the point where it's almost ceased to exist across the nation. This has only added to the confusion and inconvenience consumers are facing - added to from the lack of a single, reliant brand name.

Merik Security will deliver on the single brand need that's been present in the market for some time. Consumers will be able to purchase high-quality products they need from one centralized source that puts them first before the bottom line. This allows Merik to cut expenses through streamlined operations, since they don't have to accrue marketing expenses for many different brands. No matter if the need is institutional, commercial, or residential, the Merik Security name will deliver the ideal solution.

In addition to their proprietary line of gun safes and vaults the company will be offering commercial safes, locks, smart alarm and monitoring systems, maglocks, electric strikes, hinges, padlocks, closers, and exit devices.

Merik has recently entered into an equity funding round that's being driven by the Fundable platform. Visit https://www.fundable.com/merik-security to get involved.

