Meriplex Expands National Footprint with Acquisition in Southern California

HOUSTON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meriplex, a managed cybersecurity, IT, and SD-WAN solutions provider, announces its acquisition of Southern California based managed services provider, Enhanced Technologies. Founded in 1987, Enhanced provides dedicated IT and cloud support, managed services, and cybersecurity consulting to growing SMB and mid-size enterprises ensuring business efficiency and security.

"We are excited about our acquisition of Enhanced Technologies on the West Coast. This is a major step for Meriplex to demonstrate our continued initiative to strategically expand our footprint nation-wide," said David Henley, CEO of Meriplex. "EnhancedTech boasts a highly talented technical staff that will help Meriplex secure its' footing and grow successfully into the Southern California market."

"We are thrilled to be merging with Meriplex. With our long-standing partnerships combined with Meriplex's extensive managed technology portfolio, we are now well positioned to add additional value into our client base while ensuring the same personal support they are accustomed to," said Jim Ott, CTO of Enhanced Technologies.

Paul Wartenberg, VP of Business Development add, "With the resources of a much larger organization, our customers will have access to more technical support, including a 24/7 Network Operation Center, so we can continue to enhance their business."

Meriplex continues to drive focus on investing in businesses that have a concentration on managed IT services and cybersecurity coupled with a talent workforce. If you are interested in learning more about our M&A process, please reach out to us here.

About Meriplex:

Meriplex is a managed cybersecurity, IT, and SD-WAN solutions provider that enables transformation by combining secure, innovative technology with advanced expertise. As a trusted partner, we deliver business-driven solutions that provide the scalability and support needed to power enterprise growth.

About Enhanced Technologies

Enhanced Technologies Group, Inc. is a Premier Network Integrator established for over thirty years in the Southern California market. ETGI delivers award-winning solutions designed to maximize our clients' value within while still maintaining a personal approach.

