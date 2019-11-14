Meriplex is Taking SD-WAN to the Next-Level

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meriplex Communications, a managed IT and SD-WAN solutions provider that securely powers enterprise organizations, announces it's working with Dell EMC for a newly launched, co-developed SD-WAN solution powered by VMware. This collaborative SD-WAN solution will be desirable to enterprise organizations as it brings Dell EMC next-level capabilities to the market coupled with a well-established, leading MSP partner.

"The market is quickly migrating away from private networks to proactively managed secure SD-WAN solutions," says David Henley, Meriplex CEO. "We are excited about this opportunity to be the first Managed Services Provider to partner and co-market with Dell EMC utilizing the VeloCloud technology. With the disruptive entrance to this highly competitive industry, Dell EMC and Meriplex will work together to further accelerate the transition and ensure an excellent customer experience."

Dell EMC SD-WAN powered by VMware, a Meriplex Solution

With Meriplex delivered Dell EMC SD-WAN powered by VMware, organizations can increase network uptime and cut MPLS-driven costs, allowing for an effective approach of automation and intelligence to overcome constantly evolving network challenges. Organizations will leverage their investment in existing WAN infrastructure while taking advantage of all the features and capabilities of SD-WAN:

Enhanced Cyber Security: With business security requirements for modern enterprises ever evolving, end-to-end data security is the most valuable infrastructure component for conducting a robust digital business, connecting with customers, and driving business growth. SD-WAN protects organizations through enhanced centralized and next-gen firewall capabilities and the ability to integrate cloud security solutions. Speed to Deploy New Branches Organizations with increasing M&A activity and organic growth need to rapidly open and operate new branch locations. SD-WAN eliminates prolonged wait times for circuit installation turnups, and with zero-touch capabilities, technical expertise on site is not necessary, allowing branch locations to start running instantaneously. Cloud Connectivity: As cloud-based applications increase the necessity for high network performance, organizations now expect better reliability, dexterity, and flexibility from their WAN to maximize the cloud's economies of scale. SD-WAN allows this transformational shift from rigid, outdated WAN architecture, to move SaaS applications into cloud environments, enhancing business growth and providing better QoS for end-users. Managed Solution: DIY SD-WAN takes a copious amount of time away from an IT department's ability to focus on business-critical projects. Many lack the first-hand experience and expertise to configure complex network integrations. With a Managed SD-WAN solution, organizations free up their technical resources for higher business priorities and rely on an MSP, like Meriplex, to proactively monitor and manage the network 24/7 with SD-WAN experts.

With Meriplex and Dell EMC, organizations can bundle these benefits for SD-WAN, including integrated cloud security, speedy branch deployment, and connectivity to the cloud, into one cost-effective, turnkey SD-WAN solution. Meriplex offers a unique, co-managed service that allows organizations to operate in tandem with Meriplex to gain complete visibility and control into their solution.

About Meriplex:

Meriplex is a managed IT and SD-WAN solutions provider specializing in intelligent networks, cybersecurity, cloud communications and managed services for the mid-enterprise market. Using a collaborative approach, we provide pioneering, secure and reliable solutions customized to advance business growth.

For questions and more information about Dell EMC SD-WAN powered by VMware, a Meriplex solution, please email dellsdwan@meriplex.com

