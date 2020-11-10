Meristem and Axis Seed Direct Announce Agreement

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meristem Crop Performance Group, LLC ( www.meristemag.com ) and Axis Seed Direct, LLC ( www.axisseeddirect.com ) today announced a new strategic supply agreement to serve farmers in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

Under the new relationship, the Meristem Crop Performance product line becomes a key component of Axis Seed Direct's new crop input offering and Axis Seed Direct becomes Meristem's ally in helping farmers make the most of every dollar they spend on crop inputs.

"Andy and Sarah Paulson and their team have built a solid business all about serving farmers with top- notch seed, knowledge and insight," says Mitch Eviston, Meristem managing director, in announcing the agreement. "We're excited to be connected with such a quality operation."

Paulson says his team is building Axis Seed Direct to "bring the very best corn and soybean genetics and trait packages to meet specific needs of farmers in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin," as he explains. He views adding the Meristem portfolio as an opportunity to help growers make the most of every seed and improve the return on investment (ROI) for every client he serves.

"I'm adding the Meristem portfolio to my operation so that I can bring high quality products to my growers in a way that will save them money," he explains. "We are intent on helping them gain higher yields, earn more and be able to keep more of what they earn right there on their farms."

Paulson has deep experience with crop inputs, having grown up on a northern Illinois farm, then working as a seed manager for Hintzche Fertilizer. Starting a family business and seeing it grow has always been an objective for the Paulsons.

"We determined that we wanted to build something of our own," says Paulson of the decision they made in 2015 to start the business. "I wanted to put my time and money into growing a business, not just working in someone else's business." In Meristem, Paulson sees a company that understands growers and family farm businesses.

"We need these top-quality products that can cut the cost per acre and increase ROI," he explains. "Meristem has found a way to source high quality for less cost and that will save our clients more money and I'm happy to be able to work with them."

Axis Seed Direct will now offer Meristem's initial product portfolio, including REVLINEtm plant growth regulators, TRUTRACKtm drift control, AQUADRAFTtm water conditioners and surfactants, UPSHIFT starter fertilizers and HOMESTRETCHtm nitrogen stabilizers, micronutrients, and foliar nutritionals.

"We've set up Meristem to be the lean provider of high-quality crop input additives to help American farmers reduce costs and increase yields so they are more competitive in a global market," says Eviston. "Now, with Andy's help, we'll be able to connect with more of the farmers who can benefit."

Meristem Crop Performance Group, LLC ( www.meristemag.com ) is a joint venture between Old World Specialty Products and a group of talented agriculturalists with extraordinary backgrounds in agronomy and global agribusiness. Meristem works with farm businesses to drive out cost of production, increase productivity, diversify income, and increase access to new technologies. Meristem is keenly focused on providing products that can save farmers up to 30% compared to traditional market prices.

Axis Seed Direct, LLC ( www.axisseeddirect.com ) is a locally owned, independent seed company providing corn and soybean genetics specific to the region of Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin. Axis Seed Direct is able to bring the market the very best genetics and traits packages to benefit the specific needs of Northern Illinois farm ground. Axis Seed Direct has access to traits and genetics from most major industry suppliers.

Contact: K. Elliott Nowels

Phone: 833-637-4783 ext. 703

SOURCE Meristem Crop Performance Group, LLC

