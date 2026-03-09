Merit AirFinance Originates Approximately $1.3 Billion Since Launch

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit AirFinance, L.P. ("Merit" or "the company"), an aviation lending company focused on providing customized debt capital solutions to airlines and leasing companies, today announced that it has closed or committed to approximately $1.3 billion of financing across 11 transactions since the company's launch in August 2025.

The financing activity underscores significant demand for flexible financing from airlines and leasing companies. Of the 11 transactions, six are with leasing companies and five with airlines. Recently, Merit closed a second transaction with one of the world's largest aviation leasing companies since the launch of the company. This transaction represents Merit's largest to date, with over $350 million of total notional value.

"Since launching Merit AirFinance, our focus has been on executing efficiently while structuring customized solutions that meet the specific needs of airlines and leasing companies," said Patrick Mahoney, President of Merit. "Merit's success is linked to the success of our counterparties. As our momentum builds, we're focused on understanding our counterparties' goals and appreciating their pain points, so that we can build long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships."

To support continued growth, Merit has expanded its team with professionals who represent various aviation skillsets and backgrounds, including Brian Devenney, Head of Origination. Before joining the Merit team, Mr. Devenney was a Senior Vice President at Perseus Aviation and Merx Aviation. The company expects to add further resources as the platform continues to scale.

