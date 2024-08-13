MERIT Builds on Skincare Success with Great Skin™ Priming Moisturizer

The leading minimalist beauty brand developed an innovative daily moisturizer for the second installment of its Great Skin™ franchise.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MERIT, the minimalist beauty brand known for its impossible to mess up makeup and skincare products, is further establishing itself in the crowded skincare space with the introduction of Great Skin™ Priming Moisturizer. A clinically-proven formula with a proprietary, first-to-market complex that addresses multiple skin concerns in one step, Great Skin™ Priming Moisturizer will be MERIT's second skincare product, following the success of its Great Skin™ Instant Glow Serum.

Since launching in 2021, MERIT has quickly become a leader in the oversaturated cosmetics industry. Its unique approach, defined by easy to use products and ready-made routines, has driven rapid growth, achieving over $100M+ in sales in 2023. MERIT first launched skincare two years ago with Great Skin™ Instant Glow Serum – an instant success that has sold a unit every two minutes since launch. Great Skin™ Instant Glow Serum remains the best-selling skincare product from a makeup brand at Sephora, and is MERIT's #1 individual product at Sephora – a cross-category transition that has rarely been achieved.

"The introduction of Great Skin™ Instant Glow Serum was a defining moment for MERIT – it demonstrated that our mission to simplify daily routines was just as relevant in the oversaturated skincare space," said Philippe Pinatel, CEO of MERIT. "Our cross-category appeal is indicative of the fundamental insight at the heart of the brand: beauty consumers are overwhelmed and are looking for effective products they can use for years to come. Great Skin™ Priming Moisturizer's multitasking benefits and efficacious formula is a direct response to that insight, which will continue to be our north star as we expand our makeup and skincare offerings well into the future."

About Great Skin™ Priming Moisturizer

With its newest product, MERIT has taken its skincare expertise a step further with an innovative, clinically-proven formula. Great Skin™ Priming Moisturizer soothes and firms skin, leaving it hydrated and primed for makeup. The secret behind its effectiveness is a science-backed new development: Great Skin™ Complex.

Made from a unique blend of peptides, spermidine, and polysaccharides, Great Skin Complex™ is a proprietary, first-to-market innovation. Developed for its immediate and long term hydration and barrier benefits, Great Skin™ Complex brings a new level of scientific advancement to MERIT's product assortment. Additionally, Great Skin Complex™ is derived from an unexpected source: food waste. All elements of the Complex are sourced from a byproduct of arctic microalgae that is sustainably grown in Icelandic reactors for the food industry.

Designed to fit seamlessly into any routine, Great Skin™ Priming Moisturizer instantly blurs and preps skin while helping to provide time-release hydration for perfected skin all day. To validate its effectiveness, Great Skin™ Priming Moisturizer was tested in a clinical study of 51 participants. Hydration was measured with Corneometer®, Transepidermal Water Loss (TEWL) was measured with Tewameter®, and elasticity and firmness was measured with Cutometer®, with statistically significant improvements found in:

After 8 hours: 32% average increase in hydration Supports moisture barrier and prevents water loss after first use Improves skin barrier function after first use

After 1 week: 76% of users saw improved elasticity 70% of users saw improved firmness



"With Great Skin™ Priming Moisturizer, we're once again responding to feedback from our community, who were tired of single ingredient formulas, conflicting information, and an ever-growing number of steps presented to them by the skincare industry," said Aila Morin, CEO of MERIT. "In contrast, Great Skin™ Priming Moisturizer makes getting ready easier. And while the science behind the formula is complex, the experience for customers is simple: Great Skin™ Priming Moisturizer is suitable for all skin types, won't clog pores, and is clinically proven to provide hydration, smoothing, firming and priming benefits both immediately and over time."

Great Skin™ Priming Moisturizer, which incorporates a host of effective ingredients like hyaluronic acid, oat extract and glycerin alongside its proprietary complex, is certified non-comedogenic, dermatologist-tested, and fragrance-free. Like all of MERIT's products, it is also vegan, certified cruelty-free from Leaping Bunny, and Clean at Sephora-compliant.

Great Skin™ Priming Moisturizer retails for $38 USD, $49 CAD, and £40 GBP and will be available at meritbeauty.com and at Sephora retail locations and sephora.com in North America on August 22, 2024.

About MERIT

MERIT is a minimalist beauty brand that makes impossible to mess up makeup and skincare products. Designed by makeup consumers, not artists, MERIT simplifies what it takes to get ready by creating only well-edited essentials that help you do more with less. The brand is intentional about what it creates, spending years perfecting every detail to ensure that each of its products becomes a beloved part of your routine.

