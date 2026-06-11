Merit Coffee Announces Expansion into Houston with Three New Café Locations

SAN ANTONIO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Coffee Company, the Texas specialty coffee roaster known for its community-driven cafés and award-winning coffee program, today announced its expansion into Houston with plans to open three new cafés across the city, beginning with its first Houston location in the West University neighborhood in early July.

Merit Cafe Exterior To-Go Cups

Located at 5115 Buffalo Speedway, the West University café marks a significant milestone for the Texas-born company as it enters Houston for the first time since its founding in 2009. Merit plans to follow the opening with two additional Houston cafés scheduled for Winter 2026: one at the historic Swift Building in The Heights and another at Greenside in Memorial City. Both the Heights and Memorial City properties are being developed by Houston's Radom Capitol.

Founded in San Antonio and still family-owned and operated, Merit Coffee has grown from a single café and roastery into one of Texas' most recognized specialty coffee brands, with 14 locations across San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas. The company's fresh-roasted coffees are also available throughout the state at retail partners including H-E-B, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Kroger, and Central Market.

"For years, we've dreamed about bringing Merit to Houston," said Bill Ellis, CEO of Merit Coffee. "Houston has one of the most exciting food and beverage cultures anywhere in the country, and we've been intentional about finding the right neighborhoods, partners, and opportunities to establish roots here. Opening our first café in West University is just the beginning."

The new café will bring Merit's signature hospitality, thoughtfully sourced coffees, and barista-led experience to one of Houston's most established and vibrant neighborhoods. Designed to serve as a gathering place for residents, students, professionals, and visitors alike, the café will offer an inviting atmosphere rooted in quality, connection, and community.

As part of its Houston debut, Merit is partnering with local bakery Cake & Bacon, whose handcrafted pastries and savory offerings have earned a devoted following throughout the city. The partnership will bring a curated selection of sweet and savory menu items to the West University café and future Houston locations, creating an experience that celebrates local craftsmanship alongside Merit's specialty coffee program.

"Whenever we enter a new community, we look for partners who share our commitment to quality and hospitality," Ellis added. "Cake & Bacon embodies everything we love about Houston's culinary scene, and we're excited to showcase their incredible work in our cafés."

Merit's future locations at the Swift Building and Greenside further underscore the company's long-term commitment to Houston. Both projects represent thoughtfully designed mixed-use destinations that align with Merit's vision of creating welcoming neighborhood cafés that become part of the communities they serve.

Additional details regarding grand opening celebrations and future Houston openings will be announced through Merit Coffee's social media channels and website in the coming months.

About Merit Coffee

Founded in San Antonio in 2009, Merit Coffee is a Texas specialty coffee company dedicated to sourcing, roasting, and serving exceptional coffee. With cafés across San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and soon Houston, Merit is committed to creating welcoming spaces where quality coffee, genuine hospitality, and community come together. Merit's coffees are available online, in cafés, and through retail partners across Texas.

Media Contact:

Charlie Paulette

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SOURCE Merit Coffee