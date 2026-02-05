Merit Coffee to Open New Café in Austin's Mueller Neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Coffee Company, a Texas specialty coffee roaster known for its community-driven cafés, will open its fourth café in Austin on Saturday, February 14th, in the Mueller neighborhood.

Founded in 2009 and still family-owned and operated, Merit Coffee has grown to 14 coffee shops across Texas. The company's fresh-roasted specialty coffees are also available statewide through grocery partners including H-E-B, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, and Central Market.

Exterior of Merit Coffee's Mueller cafe

Merit will bring its café atmosphere and barista-led experience to Mueller with a new location opening at 1900 Aldrich Street. Designed to reflect the energy and creativity that define the neighborhood, the café will offer a warm, inviting environment that complements Mueller's mix of families, professionals, and community-focused organizations.

"Austin has embraced the Merit café experience from day one," said Bill Ellis, CEO of Merit Coffee. "Our South Lamar, Seaholm, and Triangle cafés continue to thrive in their respective neighborhoods, and now we're excited to share our hospitality on the east side of the city for the very first time."

Merit Coffee will host a grand opening celebration in Mueller featuring drink specials, giveaways, and a chance to experience the café firsthand. Additional details will be shared on Merit's social channels in the coming weeks.

About Merit Coffee

Founded in San Antonio, Merit Coffee has grown from a single café and roastery into a beloved Texas brand known for sourcing and serving exceptional coffee. With 14 locations across San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas, Merit is committed to providing thoughtfully crafted coffee experiences in warm, welcoming spaces—anchored by a deep focus on community and quality.

