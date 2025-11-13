Merit Coffee Donating 100% of Holiday Drink Proceeds to Support Local Nonprofits This Season

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its six-year Light the Way tradition, Merit Coffee is launching its annual holiday fundraising initiative to support partner nonprofits across Texas.

On Saturday, November 15, Merit Coffee will donate 100% of proceeds from all holiday drinks and holiday drip coffee sold at every café location. Funds raised will directly benefit three community organizations serving vulnerable families across the state: Feed My Sheep SA in San Antonio, United Way for Greater Austin, and Austin Street Center in Dallas.

Holiday Signature Drink - Candy Cane Mocha

"Light the Way has become one of the most meaningful things we do as a company," said Bill Ellis, CEO of Merit Coffee. "Our guests show up year after year with incredible generosity. Every holiday drink purchased helps support the people and communities we care deeply about."

Each nonprofit partner plays a critical role in meeting the needs of their communities—providing food, shelter, support services, and pathways to long-term stability for individuals and families.

Merit Coffee invites guests to join in the holiday giving spirit by visiting any of its cafés across Texas and making a difference with every cup.

Participating Locations:

All Merit Coffee cafés across Texas, including San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas.

Find your nearest location at meritcoffee.com/locations.

About Merit Coffee

Founded in 2009 in San Antonio, Merit Coffee has grown from a single café and roastery into a beloved Texas brand known for sourcing and serving exceptional coffee. With 13 locations spanning San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas, Merit is committed to providing thoughtfully crafted coffee experiences in warm, welcoming spaces—anchored by a deep focus on community and quality.

Media Contact:

Charlie Paulette

(210) 241-4663

[email protected]

