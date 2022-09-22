MERIT Expands into Skincare with Great Skin™

The brand that has redefined minimalist beauty brings its considered approach to skin

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MERIT, the minimalist beauty brand known for creating intentional luxury products that are safe for body, skin, and planet, is taking their first step into skincare with Great Skin™ Instant Glow Serum. In under two years, MERIT has become a leader in the oversaturated makeup space by challenging the established beauty playbook. Now, they're bringing the same level of intentionality and excellence to skin.

Eschewing the cycle of constant newness and voluminous SKU counts that have become ubiquitous in the industry, the brand has only introduced products that will remain on vanities for years to come. Following the introduction of Signature Lip and Bronze Balm – both of which became #1 bestsellers in clean makeup at Sephora US and Canada – Great Skin™ is only MERIT's third launch since the brand first debuted in January 2021. To date, over 70% of MERIT's products are #1 bestsellers in the clean category at Sephora, proving that their deliberate approach doesn't only lead to better products – it leads to better results.

"MERIT was founded on the principle that better products have the power to simplify your morning routine," said Katherine Power, Founder and CEO of MERIT. "The introduction of Great Skin™ is a pivotal moment for MERIT: we've been perfecting the formula for years, and we're very excited to share it with our customers. It's instant gratification that lasts all day – as if you've just completed a multi-step skincare routine without the hassle."

Skincare has always been work – but having Great Skin™ doesn't have to be.

About Great Skin™ Instant Glow Serum

MERIT's Great Skin™ Instant Glow Serum is a lightweight, bi-phase formula that instantly hydrates and plumps skin for a smooth, glass-like appearance, while also leaving skin calmer, brighter and more even over time. 97% of clinical trial participants reported that their skin felt softer and moisturized immediately, as well as more hydrated and radiant after four weeks of use.

MERIT has a well-earned reputation for developing products that won't trigger reactions and improve the look and feel of skin, making Great Skin™ a natural evolution in its uncompromising commitment to safe and effective products. To ensure its entrance into skincare was truly differentiated, MERIT perfected Great Skin™ over nearly 5 years and tweaked the formula 52 times. The result is a product that smooths and brightens the complexion without an over reliance on oils, which have become pervasive in clean skincare and are often triggering to sensitive skin types.

Key active ingredients include:

Four different types of hyaluronic acid target multiple layers of skin for deep hydration

2% niacinamide helps to brighten skin and refines texture

Caffeine-rich cacao seed extract helps stimulates blood flow for an immediate plumping effect

Japanese goldthread root soothes and assists with antioxidant protection from environmental aggressors

Great Skin™ was developed with input from celebrity facialist Biba de Sousa, who is famous for her No List of 73 "clean" but potentially acne-triggering ingredients. The pH-balanced serum is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin, and does not negatively interact with active ingredients in other products. In fact, 100% of clinical users saw no irritation either immediately or over time.

Great Skin™ retails for $38 USD ($49 CAD), and will be available at meritbeauty.com and sephora.com in the US and Canada on October 6th, 2022, and at all North American Sephora retail locations on October 14th, 2022.

