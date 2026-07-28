Merit Financial Advisors Announces Acquisition of Towson Wealth Management, Expanding Presence in Maryland

ATLANTA, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), a Georgia-based financial advisory firm that specializes in financial planning and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families and those navigating life transitions, today announced the acquisition of Towson Wealth Management, LLC ("Towson"), a Towson, Maryland-based wealth management firm led by CEO Kurt Wiegert.

Towson Wealth Management oversees approximately $502.5 million in total assets, including $297.5 million in assets under management and $205 million in assets under administration. The firm serves approximately 350 client households and specializes in personal wealth management and comprehensive financial planning.

The transaction expands Merit's presence in the Mid-Atlantic and brings a growth-oriented, multi-generational team of advisors to its national platform. Wiegert and the entire Towson Wealth Management team will join Merit, with Wiegert serving as Wealth Manager, Partner.

For Wiegert, the decision to partner with Merit came at an important inflection point for the firm. Having built Towson Wealth Management primarily through referrals and personal relationships, he saw significant opportunity to grow the practice further but did not want that growth to come at the expense of the planning and client work he most enjoys.

"We had reached a crossroads," said Wiegert. "I could spend more of my time building out the infrastructure necessary to scale the firm, or we could find the right partner with the technology, marketing, operational resources and leadership already in place. I wanted our team to be able to focus on what we do best, serving clients while also creating the opportunity to significantly grow the business. Merit gives us the ability to do both."

David Wahlen, Executive Vice President/Strategic Partners of Merit Financial Advisors said Towson's growth ambitions and strong foundation made the firm an attractive partner.

"Kurt has built an outstanding business, and what stood out to us was that he wasn't looking to slow down. He was looking for the right platform to accelerate growth," said Wahlen. "Towson has a strong client base, a talented next generation of advisors and significant opportunity in an attractive market. Our role is to bring the resources, technology, marketing and growth support that allow Kurt and his team to spend more time doing what they do best: serving clients and growing the business."

The strength of Towson Wealth Management's multi-generational team was also a significant factor in the partnership. In addition to Wiegert, the four-person firm includes two next-generation advisors whom Wiegert hired directly out of college and has mentored through defined career paths, along with an additional team member positioned to support the firm's future growth.

Wiegert said providing greater opportunities for the next generation of his firm was central to the decision-making process. He involved his team throughout the evaluation of potential partners and ultimately saw Merit as a platform that could offer both near-term resources and long-term career opportunities.

"I have always believed that talented people need to be able to see what is possible for them," said Wiegert. "I have two talented advisors who have been part of this journey from the beginning, and it was important to me that whatever came next would expand their opportunities rather than limit them. They were part of this process from the start, and they see the tremendous upside in what we can build together with Merit."

Tyler Vernon, Managing Partner of Merit Financial Advisors, said the team's commitment to both clients and professional development closely aligns with Merit's culture.

"The strength of this partnership goes well beyond the size of the business," said Vernon. "Kurt has been very intentional about developing his next generation of talent and creating meaningful career opportunities for them. That long-term mindset, combined with the team's client-first approach to financial planning and genuine desire to grow, made Towson an exceptional cultural fit for Merit."

Cultural alignment also played a significant role in Towson Wealth Management's selection of Merit. Wiegert evaluated several potential partners before choosing the firm and said the opportunity to spend time with Merit advisors and partners from across the organization was pivotal.

"It wasn't about leaving where we were. It was about finding the right place for where we want to go next," Wiegert said. "What stood out about Merit was the people, the culture and the growth orientation. I had the opportunity to meet other partners and hear directly about their experiences. There was a genuine openness and passion for building something better—not just maintaining the status quo."

That entrepreneurial mindset was particularly important to Wiegert, who wanted a partner that welcomed input from advisors across the organization and would allow him and his team to play a role in the broader firm's future.

"I wanted to be part of a firm where partners have a voice and can help shape what comes next," Wiegert added. "Merit is ambitious, open to change and committed to learning and improving. I believe our team can benefit from that environment, and I also believe we can contribute to Merit's continued growth."

Merit sees significant opportunity to help Towson Wealth Management build on the strong referral-based growth it has achieved to date by providing access to dedicated marketing, technology, operational and growth resources. The partnership will allow Wiegert and his team to spend more time serving clients while expanding their reach in Towson and the greater Baltimore community.

"What makes this opportunity especially exciting is that Towson has built an impressive business almost entirely through referrals and the strength of its client relationships," Wahlen said. "There is already a tremendous foundation in place. By surrounding the team with additional growth resources and infrastructure, we believe we can help them reach more families in the Towson and greater Baltimore communities while preserving the highly personal, planning-led approach that has driven their success."

Towson Wealth Management has rebranded as Merit Financial Advisors, and the transaction was finalized on July 17, 2026. The financial and legal terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Merit Financial Advisors

Merit Financial Group, LLC, doing business as Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), is a national wealth management firm that supports both the independent broker-dealer and RIA models. Merit exists to enrich the lives of those they serve, and its mission is to revolutionize the client experience by building the wealth management firm of the future. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Merit has over 55 offices throughout the U.S. and manages approximately $26.0 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, including $18.63 billion in advisory assets, $2.89 billion in brokerage assets, $2.7 billion in employer plans, and $1.8 billion in ESOP assets. For more information, please visit www.meritfinancialadvisors.com. Investment advice offered through Merit Financial Group, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser.

About Constellation Wealth Capital

Constellation Wealth Capital (CWC) is an alternative asset management platform dedicated to the wealth management sector. CWC provides flexible, long-term capital solutions and strategic advisory support to scaled wealth management platforms, leveraging deep industry expertise and an extensive network of relationships to help partner firms accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more at www.constellationwealthcapital.com.

SOURCE Merit Financial Advisors