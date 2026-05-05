Merit Financial Advisors Announces Acquisition of Pradel Financial Group, Expanding its Presence in the Pacific Northwest

ATLANTA, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit") a Georgia-based financial advisory firm that specializes in financial planning and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families and those navigating life transitions, today announced the acquisition of Pradel Financial Group, a Seattle-based wealth management firm led by veteran advisor Paul Pradel.

Founded by Pradel more than two decades ago, Pradel Financial Group has built a distinctive business serving approximately 110 client households with nearly $420 million in assets under management. The firm is known for its deeply personalized approach, high average client net worth, and emphasis on comprehensive financial planning, particularly for clients navigating concentrated stock positions and complex wealth scenarios.

This marks Merit's 58th acquisition and continues the firm's national expansion strategy of partnering with high-quality growth focused advisory firms and teams.

The transaction strengthens Merit's presence in the Pacific Northwest and brings a highly specialized, client-centric practice into the firm's growing national platform.

A former Commonwealth Financial Network advisor of more than 23 years, Pradel was drawn to Merit's culture, leadership, and long-term growth capabilities.

Pradel will be joined at Merit by longtime team member Jessica Moore who will serve as Client Relationship Manager. The pair have worked together for more than 20 years, building a close-knit, relationship-driven practice that emphasizes trust, accessibility, and a "family office" feel for clients.

"From the beginning, this decision was about finding the right long-term partner for our clients, Jessica and me," said Paul Pradel, Wealth Advisor Partner at Merit. "I wanted a firm that felt nimble, collaborative, and growth-oriented, where I could continue to deliver the same high-touch experience while also expanding what's possible for our clients. Merit checked every box."

"No one I spoke with was as focused on helping me grow as Merit," Pradel said. "I've built a very efficient practice, but I know there's more opportunity ahead. Having access to dedicated marketing, infrastructure, and strategic support allows me to spend more time doing what I do best, serving clients."

Alex Hansen, Chief Advisor Success Officer at Merit Financial Advisors, emphasized the alignment between Pradel's approach and the firm's broader vision.

"Paul has built an incredibly thoughtful and differentiated practice centered on deep relationships and exceptional client service," said Hansen. "We were particularly impressed not only by his success, but by the intentionality behind how he's grown, serving a select group of clients at a very high level. Just as important, we value the role Jessica plays in delivering that experience. At Merit, we believe great teams, not just individual advisors, drive long-term success," he continued.

In addition to enhancing client service capabilities, the partnership also provides Pradel with expanded succession planning and long-term continuity, key considerations as independent advisors look to future-proof their businesses.

"This move gives me a better answer for the long term, for my clients, my team, and my family," Pradel said. "It's about building something that extends well beyond me."

Beyond his advisory work, Pradel is deeply committed to advancing financial literacy. He has spent the past seven years helping build a financial literacy program at his alma mater Michigan State University, contributing to its growth from a single class to a widely attended campus-wide program. He also established a scholarship for student-athletes and continues to mentor students exploring careers in financial planning.

"Financial planning has the power to change lives, and I'm passionate about helping the next generation understand that," Pradel added. "Whether it's working with clients or students, it's about making a meaningful impact."

This acquisition marks another step in Merit's ongoing national expansion strategy, as the firm continues to partner with high-quality advisors seeking growth, scale, and long-term alignment.

Pradel Financial Group will rebrand to Merit Financial Advisors.

The transaction was finalized on April 24, 2026. The financial and legal terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Merit Financial Advisors

About Merit Financial Advisors

Merit Financial Group, LLC, doing business as Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), is a national wealth management firm that supports both the independent broker-dealer and RIA models. Merit exists to enrich the lives of those they serve, and its mission is to revolutionize the client experience by building the wealth management firm of the future. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Merit has over 55 offices throughout the U.S. and manages approximately $26.0 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, including $18.63 billion in advisory assets, $2.89 billion in brokerage assets, $2.7 billion in employer plans, and $1.8 billion in ESOP assets. For more information, please visit www.meritfinancialadvisors.com. Investment advice offered through Merit Financial Group, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser.

About Constellation Wealth Capital

Constellation Wealth Capital (CWC) is an alternative asset management platform dedicated to the wealth management sector. CWC provides flexible, long-term capital solutions and strategic advisory support to scaled wealth management platforms, leveraging deep industry expertise and an extensive network of relationships to help partner firms accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more at www.constellationwealthcapital.com.

SOURCE Merit Financial Advisors