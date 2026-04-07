Merit Financial Advisors Acquires Strategic Retirement Plans, Expands Presence in Montana and Wyoming

ATLANTA, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Financial Advisors, a Georgia-based financial advisory firm that specializes in financial planning and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families and those navigating life transitions, today announced the acquisition of Strategic Retirement Plans ("SRP"), an independent wealth management firm headquartered in Billings, Montana, with an additional office in Gillette, Wyoming. SRP manages approximately $586 million in total client assets, including approximately $582 million in assets under management and $4 million in retirement plan assets under advisement, and serves roughly 800 households.

Previously affiliated with Commonwealth Financial Network, Strategic Retirement Plans has built a strong reputation for helping clients transition confidently from their working years into retirement through thoughtful retirement income planning and comprehensive wealth management.

As part of the transaction, Gabe Lapito and Ryan Gomendi, owners and financial advisors at Strategic Retirement Plans, will join Merit Financial Advisors as Area Directors, Wealth Managers and Partners. All employees of SRP will transition to Merit as part of the acquisition.

This marks Merit's 57th acquisition and continues the firm's national expansion strategy of partnering with high-quality advisory teams to deepen its presence in key markets across the United States.

"Strategic Retirement Plans is an exceptional firm with a talented and growing team that shares our commitment to client relationships and long-term stewardship," said Josh Mersberger, Managing Principal and Partner at Merit Financial Advisors. "Gabe, Ryan and their team have built a practice rooted in trust, community engagement and a deep understanding of their clients' financial lives. We are excited to welcome them to Merit and support their continued growth."

Founded with a focus on retirement income planning, SRP has differentiated itself by helping clients recreate the reliability of a paycheck in retirement, an approach that resonates with the many hardworking families, business owners, and professionals they serve across Montana and Wyoming and nationwide.

Beyond their technical planning expertise, the SRP team has built their practice around shared values, strong relationships, and a deep commitment to the communities they serve. Their client base includes individuals working in the region's energy sector, including coal mining and oil refining industries, as well as business owners and families who value a trusted advisor that understands both their financial priorities and personal values.

"One of our greatest goals is helping clients with their return on investment so they can focus on their return on life. We strive to combine the excellence of Wall Street with the personal touch of Main Street, because how clients experience their money is just as important as how much they have. We're excited to partner with Merit Financial Advisors to continue delivering on that mission," said Gabe Lapito, Owner and Financial Advisor at Strategic Retirement Plans.

"We are extremely excited to be joining the Merit team. One of our highest priorities has always been to take excellent care of our clients, and we quickly saw that the team at Merit shares that same commitment. As we met with their team and understood what they built, and what they continue to build, it was everything we dreamed about for our clients. We are so excited for this transition," said Ryan Gomendi, Owner and Financial Advisor at Strategic Retirement Plans.

By joining Merit, SRP will benefit from access to the firm's investment platform, operational infrastructure and centralized support across areas such as compliance, human resources and technology. This will allow the SRP team to dedicate more time to client relationships and growth initiatives.

The firm is also known for its strong referral-driven growth and commitment to client engagement, hosting multiple in-person and virtual client events each year that bring clients together to discuss market trends, retirement strategies, and financial planning insights while strengthening community connections.

Strategic Retirement Plans will rebrand to Merit Financial Advisors.

The transaction was finalized on March 27, 2026. The financial and legal terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Merit Financial Advisors

Merit Financial Group, LLC, doing business as Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), is a national wealth management firm that supports both the independent broker-dealer and RIA models. Merit exists to enrich the lives of those they serve, and its mission is to revolutionize the client experience by building the wealth management firm of the future.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Merit has 60 offices throughout the U.S. and managed $24.69 billion in assets as of January 1, 2026 ($17.86 billion in advisory, $2.73 billion in brokerage assets, $2.3 billion in retirement assets, $1.8 billion in ESOP). For more information, please visit www.meritfinancialadvisors.com. Investment advice offered through Merit Financial Group, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser.

About Constellation Wealth Capital

Constellation Wealth Capital (CWC) is an alternative asset management platform dedicated to the wealth management sector. CWC provides flexible, long-term capital solutions and strategic advisory support to scaled wealth management platforms, leveraging deep industry expertise and an extensive network of relationships to help partner firms accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more at www.constellationwealthcapital.com.

SOURCE Merit Financial Advisors