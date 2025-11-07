Merit Financial Advisors Partners with Mennenga Tax & Financial, Expands Capabilities for Clients in Wisconsin

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), a Georgia-based financial advisory firm that specializes in financial planning and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families and those navigating life transitions, announced today its acquisition of Mennenga Tax & Financial ("Mennenga"). The acquisition adds $715 million in assets and expands Merit's capabilities for clients.

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Mennenga provides wealth management services, estate planning, and comprehensive tax planning and preparation. The firm's integrated approach aligns with Merit's mission to deliver holistic financial guidance to clients. Through this partnership, Mennenga will gain access to enhanced technology, expanded resources, and marketing tools to support continued growth and client service. In turn, Merit will strengthen its ability to serve clients with additional holistic wealth management expertise. Founder Marshall Mennenga will join Merit as Wealth Manager, Tax Advisor, and Partner, along with more than 35 employees, including 20 credentialed Enrolled Agents.

"The addition of Mennenga reflects Merit's continued focus on providing holistic financial planning which, in turn, will deliver more value to our clients," explained Zach Mersberger, Managing Principal and Partner at Merit Financial Advisors. "Marshall and his team's tax planning experience strengthens our approach and allows us to serve clients in a more comprehensive way."

This marks Merit's fifty-first acquisition and follows last month's partnership with Obsidian Planning Solutions, which added $476 million in assets and expanded the firm's business succession planning capabilities.

"As we evaluated the next stage of our firm's evolution, it became clear that partnering with Merit would allow us to enhance our client service while remaining true to our values," said Marshall. "Merit's operational excellence, best-in-class technology, and strong client-centric culture made them the ideal partner."

The transaction was finalized on October 31, 2025. FP Transitions, an M&A advisory firm specializing exclusively in the wealth management industry, acted as the advisor for this transaction. The financial and legal terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Merit Financial Advisors

Merit Financial Group, LLC, doing business as Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), is a national wealth management firm that supports both the independent broker-dealer and RIA models. Merit exists to enrich the lives of those they serve, and its mission is to revolutionize the client experience by building the RIA of the future. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Merit has over 40 offices throughout the U.S. and managed $19.94 billion in assets as of June 30, 2025 ($14.06 billion in advisory, $2.6 billion in brokerage assets, $3.28B in retirement assets, and $332 million in assets under advisement). For more information, please visit www.meritfinancialadvisors.com. Investment advice offered through Merit Financial Group, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser.

About Constellation Wealth Capital

Constellation Wealth Capital (CWC) is an alternative asset management platform dedicated to the wealth management sector. CWC provides flexible, long-term capital solutions and strategic advisory support to scaled wealth management platforms, leveraging deep industry expertise and an extensive network of relationships to help partner firms accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more at www.ConstellationWealthCapital.com.

