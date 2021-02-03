Merit Hill Capital Completes Fourth Consecutive Year of Growth in Transaction Volume

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Hill Capital, a real estate investment firm focused on acquiring, owning and managing self-storage facilities across the U.S. announces year end results for 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, the company's portfolio consisted of 140 self-storage facilities located across 30 states. These facilities consist of more than 68,700 individual units and compromise approximately 9,400,000 square feet.

In the 4th quarter of 2020, Merit Hill Capital acquired 18 facilities in 17 separate transactions, bringing the total number of properties acquired in 2020 to 57 in 31 separate deals.

The company also finished the year with record disposition activity. In total, Merit Hill Capital sold 31 properties to 6 different buyers throughout the year, capitalizing on a robust market for self-storage and delivering meaningful outperformance as compared to original underwriting.

Liz Schlesinger, CEO and Founder of Merit Hill Capital, commented, "We are pleased that we have been able to continue to execute on our business plan and complete our fourth consecutive year of growth in transaction volume with very strong property-level performance, financial growth and total returns, despite the disruption caused by the pandemic."

About Merit Hill Capital

Merit Hill Capital was formed in late 2016 by Schlesinger, after co-founding and leading the self-storage group at W. P. Carey the previous 10 years. Since acquiring its first property in June 2017, the company has purchased 187 stores in 123 separate transactions, earning the 13th position on the Inside Self-Storage list of largest facility owners in the industry.

