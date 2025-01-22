Merit Network Inc. Recommended for $11 Million NTIA Digital Equity Act Award to Invest in Digital Skills in Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has recommended Merit Network for a Digital Equity Competitive Grant program award of $11 million to support and promote the expansion of digital upskilling in Michigan communities.

According to the NTIA website , "The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has recommended for award more than $369 million to 41 organizations to support digital skills and inclusion projects in communities across the country. These investments will empower individuals and communities across the nation with the essential skills they need to thrive in today's connected world. This funding comes from the $1.25 billion Digital Equity Competitive Grant Program , one of three Digital Equity Act grant programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law."

This project, known as IMPACT (Inclusive Michigan Program for Advancing Community and Technology), focuses primarily on digital adoption, education, and community capacity building rather than physical broadband infrastructure deployment. It takes aim at the human and organizational side of the digital divide.

The key components of IMPACT focus on helping people and communities make better use of digital resources through:

AI powered tools (Large Language Model) to scale the capacity of digital navigators.

Community planning and assessment to support local capacity building and empowerment efforts to close the digital divide.

Training and education to support workforce development and digital upskilling for users.

Development of a real-time capacity and demand tool for statewide resources.

Merit will develop a large language model (LLM), a type of tool powered by artificial intelligence. This particular LLM is being trained using data from interactions with existing digital navigators and digital navigator curriculum. The aim is to enhance the abilities of digital navigators who assist people, especially in underserved communities, in gaining essential digital skills and access to technology. The project recognizes the significant challenges that marginalized communities face in accessing technology and aims to tackle these by leveraging generative AI. This approach is expected to broaden the scope and impact of digital skill-building efforts. Furthermore, the pilot phase of this project will identify and address potential hurdles in adopting AI technologies for enhancing digital literacy, ultimately aiming to boost digital proficiency across Michigan's residents. This initiative is about empowering more people with the skills needed to thrive in a digital world, making technology an enabler rather than a barrier.

"This grant will enable us to serve more communities in need in Michigan. Merit Network is purpose-built to strengthen connections that advance digital opportunity. Today, online services are essential pathways to health, education, economic prosperity, and thriving, resilient communities. Yet, for many, these vital services remain out of reach. With these federal funds, Merit Network will drive innovations that build digital confidence, promote digital workforce readiness, and establish lasting bridges for people across the digital divide. Our deepest gratitude goes to the NTIA for recognizing our efforts to do this vital work and we look forward to working with the new administration," said Roger Blake, President and CEO, Merit Network.

This strategic approach is an expansion on the groundwork Merit Network laid out through the Michigan Moonshot program, which aims to ensure sustainable and comprehensive digital equity across Michigan.

ABOUT MERIT NETWORK

Merit Network, Inc. is an independent nonprofit corporation governed by Michigan's public universities. Merit owns and operates America's longest-running regional research and education network. In 1966, Michigan's public universities created Merit as a shared resource to help meet their common need for networking assistance. Since its formation, Merit Network has remained at the forefront of research and education networking expertise and services. Merit provides high-performance networking, IT, Security, and community engagement solutions to Michigan's public universities, colleges, K-12 organizations, libraries, state government, healthcare, and other non-profit organizations. Merit Network aims to continue its efforts to promote digital equity and infrastructure expansion in rural communities within the state through the Michigan Moonshot initiative, which has been providing programs and services to facilitate broadband expansion and capacity building within local governments since 2018. For more information: www.merit.edu .

MEDIA CONTACT

Barnaby Pung

[email protected]

SOURCE Merit Network