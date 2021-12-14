Merita Gail Publishing Releases New Book by Summer Le'Dawn That Takes on Medical Civil Rights

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unexplained throat swelling, pain, and nausea mark only the start of Summer's decade-long search for answers that spanned numerous hospitals and state lines. Her illness, at first believed by doctors to be a case of anxiety and a simple allergy, becomes worse after she is prescribed medications that continue to provoke reactions. Only after several rounds of bloodwork and tests is a tick-borne disease discovered - one of many that would continue to stump specialists and leave some questioning, "Are you sure this isn't all in your head?"

Canary in a Bubble Summer Le'Dawn

Through her own research and the help of support groups, Summer uncovers her true diagnosis: an immune condition not yet well known among the medical community. After years of surviving only on a limited number of foods and now in a wheelchair, she relies on her faith in God like never before and discovers an unexpected illegal treatment option that just may change everything.

After reaching out to the representatives in her state, Summer was led to believe special provisions would be included in the state's new "Compassion Act" to provide her with safe access to her medication in the form that her body tolerated, but she was surprised to learn that they ignored her plead for help, leaving her unprotected.

Summer's response:

"Well, CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW? I may not be able to walk into one of your meetings because of my disability, but I can promise you that I am only going to get LOUDER until I can finally be safely at home again with my family without worrying if I'm going to be arrested or worse."

Canary in a Bubble is based on a true story and is a must read that will leave you feeling awakened and inspired. It is a story of strength, endurance, and perseverance. Summer shows incredible courage when taking a brave stance against the government in her fight for her voice to be heard while letting them know her life along with countless others like her matter too!

