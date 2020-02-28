Meritech and Food Safety Magazine Release Employee Hygiene Toolbox for Food Processors

GOLDEN, Colo., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritech, the leader in automated hygiene technology, today announced the release of the Employee Hygiene Toolbox , a free resource library made in partnership with Food Safety Magazine that includes educational content and downloadable guides designed to help food processing leaders cultivate a culture of employee hygiene and food safety excellence in their facilities.

While most food processing leaders understand that employee hygiene significantly impacts food safety, there is a lack of practical tools available to address contamination risk from a behavioral and cultural perspective. The Employee Hygiene Toolbox includes these practical tools in the form of downloadable guides, podcasts, and videos from the hygiene experts at Meritech to help everyone in an organization, from executive leaders to production team members, implement and uphold a hygiene culture. These resources will be accompanied by content from Food Safety Magazine to help reinforce the topics of each module and educate on the importance of a hygiene culture.

The Employee Hygiene Toolbox includes six modules that will be released throughout the year, each exploring a core component of building a hygiene culture.

The topics in the modules include:

The Importance of Creating a Culture of Employee Hygiene Excellence Best Practices in Achieving Hand Hygiene Excellence Best Practices in Achieving Footwear Hygiene Excellence Employee Hygiene Program Design Hygiene Program Validation Ongoing Employee Hygiene Program Reinforcement

"It has been a pleasure to collaborate with the Food Safety Magazine team in bringing this toolbox to life," said Meritech CTO and hygiene expert Paul Barnhill. "Our goal in creating this toolbox is to educate leadership teams and employees on hygiene culture and food safety by establishing and reinforcing effective handwashing and footwear hygiene protocols, and I believe they will be very pleased with the resources we have put together for them."

For more information and to get started building a food safety culture at your facility, register for the employee hygiene toolbox at: https://go.foodsafetymagazine.com/toolbox-register/

