Meritech Appoints David Duran as New CEO

GOLDEN, Colo., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritech, the industry leader in fully-automated hygiene technology, today announced the appointment of David Duran as Chief Executive Officer.

Duran, the former Vice President and General Manager at Checkers Safety Group is a seasoned leader with a proven record of taking environmental and safety technology companies to the next level by accelerating their innovation, revenue and bottom-line growth.

As the Vice President and General Manager at Checkers Safety Group, which Justrite Safety Group acquired in January 2018, Duran redefined the company's strategy resulting in EBITDA growth of 37.7%. As CEO and Co-Founder of Mineral Blue Solutions, Duran secured $2.6 million in initial funding and executed a strategic plan that generated $14.7 million in revenue, and as a result was awarded GE's 2012 Impressive Growth Award. Prior to his work at Mineral Blue Solutions, Duran served as the Director of Global Operations at Harrison Western Process Technologies, directing the execution of $4 to $30 million turn-key water treatment capital projects for mining industries across 5 countries.

"Whether its ensuring access to safe drinking water or preventing the spread of disease, public health technology is evolving rapidly to meet the growing needs of our expanding populations and increasingly interconnected global society and supply chains," said Duran. "I am truly inspired by Meritech's innovative hygiene technology and its potential applications, and I consider it an honor and a privilege to help further the company's mission of saving lives by preventing the spread of infection. I am confident Meritech Systems will play a significant role in ensuring the health and safety of not only our foodservice and medical practitioners, but ultimately all members of the general public."

"With extensive experience leading high-growth businesses at respected environmental and safety technology companies, David has the knowledge, business sense, and leadership skills that will help Meritech thrive," said Joel Pokorney, Meritech Board Director. "He's created significant revenue growth among multiple organizations and I'm excited to have an executive of his caliber at the helm during this pivotal stage of Meritech's growth."

Duran succeeds Jim Glenn who served as CEO since 2006.

About Meritech

Meritech offers a complete line of fully-automated hand washing, boot scrubbing, and footwear sanitizing equipment that provides the only clinically-validated, technology-based approach to human hygiene in the world. Meritech's line of CleanTech systems perform a fully-automated 12-second hand wash, sanitize and rinse cycle, removing over 99.9% of dangerous pathogens while using 75% less water than manual handwashing. Meritech delivers employee hygiene, contamination control, and infection prevention programs within a wide variety of markets, including food production, food service, cleanroom, healthcare, medical, theme parks, and cruise lines. For more information, visit www.meritech.com or call 303-790-4670.



