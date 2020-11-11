Meritech Chosen as Content Experts, to Partner with Television Program "Behind The Scenes with Laurence Fishburne"

GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritech, the leader in automated hygiene technology, announced they have been selected to lend their hygiene expertise to the television program "Behind the Scenes with Laurence Fishburne", an award-winning educational television series highlighting the evolution of education, medicine, science, technology and industry through inspiring stories.

In order to make the world a healthier and safer place, we must all acknowledge how critical hygiene is to our health and safety, and actively work to redefine our hygiene processes to make them vastly more effective. At Meritech, we help others achieve effective hygiene by helping them create a culture designed to improve hygiene behaviors at every level and by delivering our innovative fully automated hygiene technology. CleanTech® Automated Hand washing Stations

"We have been seeking a partner that would help us communicate our values and help us raise awareness on the importance of handwashing and hand hygiene education," says Jennifer Taylor, Director of Marketing and Communications at Meritech. "Behind the Scenes stood out to us among the organizations we considered due to their veteran production team with decades of industry experience, and their ability to effectively communicate the most critical stories to a wide and diverse audience."

The goal of the video produced by Meritech and Behind the Scenes team was to communicate the importance of hand hygiene. While people interact most directly with the world and each other through touch, physical contact exposes people to a significant threat they cannot see: the spread of infectious diseases.

Handwashing is the best defense against the spread of disease, but unfortunately most people are not washing their hands correctly. In fact, in 2018, the USDA found that American consumers incorrectly washed their hands 97% of the time. These misperceptions can lead many to believe their hands are clean and safe when they may actually be increasing the risk of infection spread.

Meritech believes that in order to make the world a healthier and safer place, people must acknowledge how critical hygiene is to our health and safety, and actively work to redefine hygiene processes to make them vastly more effective. Their goal is to help others achieve effective hygiene by giving them the tools and resources to create a culture designed to improve hygiene behaviors at every level and by delivering innovative fully automated hygiene technology. By doing this, they hope to reduce the risk of infection spread and create a healthier, safer world for people to connect freely.

You can watch the video and learn more about Meritech's automated hygiene technology at: https://www.meritech.com/blog/video/our-why

About Behind the Scenes with Laurence Fishburne

Behind The Scenes is an award-winning program that highlights new stories and innovative concepts through groundbreaking short-form and long-form documentary presentation. The Behind The Scenes team specializes in mining the imaginative and exciting ideas that already exist in the minds of participating organizations. Learn more at: https://behindthesceneslf.com/

About Meritech

Meritech makes the perfect hand wash easy, effective, and eco-friendly so that together, we can make the world a healthier and safer place. We are the inventors and sole manufacturers of CleanTech® Automated Handwashing Stations, the world's only technology clinically proven to remove more than 99.9% of harmful pathogens with each 12-second handwash cycle. For almost 30 years Meritech has manufactured its innovative automated hygiene technology 100% in the USA and has served businesses across many industries. Learn more at: https://www.meritech.com/

Media Contact

Jennifer Taylor

303-790-4670 x113

[email protected]

SOURCE Meritech

Related Links

https://www.meritech.com

