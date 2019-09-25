Meritech Shares Best Practices for Achieving Employee Hygiene and Food Safety Excellence at Process Expo 2019

GOLDEN, Colo., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritech will be exhibiting at booth #2344 during this year's Process Expo (October 8 - 11 at the McCormick Place Convention Center) to support food processing leaders in developing employee hygiene programs designed to create a culture of food safety excellence.

With the FDA citing sanitation monitoring as the #1 most common audit violation in 2018, it is clear that poor employee hygiene and sanitation control are a significant issue. Meritech aims to save lives and prevent the spread of disease by helping facilities implement a clinically-validated employee hygiene program custom-tailored to each individual food processing facility using fully-automated hygiene technology.

Meritech is the inventor and sole manufacturer of CleanTech®, the world's only fully automated handwashing systems. A CleanTech® system performs a CDC standard hand wash in just 12-seconds, removing 99.9% of pathogens from hands while using 75% less water and creating 75% less waste than traditional manual handwashing methods.

Meritech will be showcasing the CleanTech® Automated Handwashing System with Controlled Access at the show, which has piqued high interest from food processing leaders because it guarantees proper hand and footwear hygiene prior to entering critical production areas by only allowing entry once a proper hygiene event has occurred.

"In order to create a successful long-term employee hygiene program, we need to fully understand a facility's people, places, and products. Each facility is a unique ecosystem made up of various operational flows, and thus requires a personalized strategy to ensure the appropriate critical control points," says Meritech COO Paul Barnhill. "At Meritech, we are solely focused on hand hygiene and footwear sanitation and have an extensive knowledge of the food processing industry, providing us the expertise needed to make recommendations for any type of food facility."

Attendees at Process Expo will have the opportunity to visit booth #2344 to try out Meritech's technology firsthand, gain expert consultation on ways to validate employee hygiene processes, improve SSOP compliance, and achieve optimal operational flow within hygiene zones.

Meritech is encouraging everyone to enter for a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card by washing their hands at booth #2344. Those eager to discuss ways to improve their employee hygiene program can request a consultation at www.meritech.com.

About Meritech:

Meritech is the leader in automated hygiene technology and the inventor of CleanTech®, the ONLY fully automated handwashing system that performs a CDC-standard hand wash regardless of user age, language, or skill level. Meritech also offers a complete line of automatic footwear sanitization solutions, which when paired with CleanTech® provides a full cGMP employee hygiene protocol for food processing facilities. Meritech is more than an equipment manufacturer—we are a strategic partner in hygiene excellence.

