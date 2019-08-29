Meritech to Present Best Practices for Employee Hygiene in Food Manufacturing at Pack Expo 2019

GOLDEN, Colo., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritech will be exhibiting at booth #7822 during this year's Pack Expo (September 23-25 at the Las Vegas Convention Center) to provide food processing and packaging leaders the tools needed to support successful long-term employee hygiene programs designed to eliminate cross-contamination risk and ultimately prevent product recalls in facilities worldwide.

Meritech understands that poor human hygiene significantly impacts the health and safety of our food, medicine, and public spaces. In fact, researchers in London estimate that if everyone routinely washed their hands properly, a million deaths a year could be prevented. Meritech's mission to save lives and prevent the spread of disease is made possible by incorporating fully-automated technology within a clinically-validated employee hygiene program that is custom-tailored to each individual facility. Attendees at Pack Expo will have the opportunity to visit booth #7822 and discuss the challenges they are currently facing such as compliance with hygiene SOPs and effective validation of current hygiene methods with a hygiene program expert and learn how Meritech can help eliminate these threats.

Meritech is the inventor and sole manufacturer of CleanTech®, the world's only fully automated handwashing systems. A CleanTech® system performs a CDC standard hand wash in just 12-seconds, removes 99.9% of pathogens from hands while using 75% less water and creating 75% less waste than traditional manual handwashing methods. Attendees at Pack Expo will have the opportunity to experience a CleanTech® hand wash in real time, explore automated footwear sanitation methods, and discover how to create a hygiene program that supports safe and healthy products.

"Our vision is to overcome the variability of human behavior to ensure effective hygiene by providing a standardized, clinically-validated, and documentable washing and sanitizing process regardless of user language or skill level," says Meritech CEO David Duran. "Pack Expo is the perfect venue for us to connect with food processing leaders to learn more about the unique challenges they are facing day to day — and how Meritech can help."

Meritech is encouraging everyone to enter for a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card by washing their hands at booth #7822. Those who are eager to discuss how to improve their employee hygiene program can request a consultation today at www.meritech.com.

