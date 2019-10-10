Meritech to Showcase Automated Employee Hygiene Programs for Low-Moisture Environments at SupplySide West 2019

GOLDEN, Colo., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritech will be exhibiting at booth #5566 during this fall's SupplySide West Expo (October 17 - 18 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas) to help food manufacturing professionals develop hygiene programs that effectively eliminate cross-contamination risk from employees and are suitable for low-moisture facilities.

In 2018, the FDA cited sanitation monitoring as the number one most common food safety violation among audited facilities. Meritech strives to help food manufacturers overcome the risk and variability of their employees' hygiene habits by fully automating handwashing and footwear sanitizing processes while making compliance documentation effortless.

Meritech is the inventor and sole manufacturer of CleanTech®, the world's only fully automated handwashing systems. A CleanTech® system performs a CDC standard hand wash in just 12-seconds, removing more than 99.9% of pathogens from hands while using 75% less water and creating 75% less waste than traditional manual handwashing methods.

Meritech will be showcasing a CleanTech® automated handwashing system equipped with the SoleClean footwear hygiene system—a fully integrated footwear sanitizing pan that automatically ensures effective contact time and PPM level of the sanitizing chemical while also limiting the introduction of moisture into the environment. SoleClean uses a uniquely formulated hygiene solution which effectively kills harmful pathogens upon contact and evaporates quickly post-application, thus limiting the introduction of moisture within the facility. Meritech's SoleClean technology is gaining momentum in the nutraceutical industry where facilities struggle to find consistently effective sanitation technologies suitable for low moisture environments.

"We invented our SoleClean footwear hygiene technology for facilities that require a low moisture sanitation option," said Paul Barnhill Meritech Chief Technology Officer. "The soles-only configuration uses proprietary sanitizing solution that is fast evaporating so that the surrounding areas remain dry and is effective for any type of footwear which makes it a very appealing option in the Nutraceutical market."

Meritech's innovative hygiene technology offers food processing leaders a completely automated cGMP employee hygiene protocol in just 12 seconds that exceeds all food safety standards and regulations. Attendees at SupplySide West will have the opportunity to visit booth #5566 to wash their hands in a CleanTech® System, gain expert consultation on ways to validate employee hygiene processes, eliminate cross-contamination risk, and improve SSOP compliance.

About Meritech:

Meritech is the leader in automated hygiene technology and the inventor of CleanTech®, the ONLY fully automated handwashing system that performs a CDC-standard hand wash regardless of user age, language, or skill level. Meritech also offers a complete line of automatic footwear sanitizing solutions, which when paired with CleanTech® provides a full cGMP employee hygiene protocol for food processing facilities.

