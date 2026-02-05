MERITON UNVEILS NEW BRAND TO REFLECT ITS EVOLUTION AS A LONG-TERM PARTNER TO THE HVAC INDUSTRY

New brand identity clarifies Meriton's role as an alliance of HVAC manufacturer representatives committed to building partners for life

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meriton, a national alliance of HVAC manufacturer representatives, today announced the launch of its newly defined brand, marking a milestone in the company's evolution and bringing greater clarity to its long-term role in the industry.

The new brand reflects Meriton's growth from a holding company into a unified alliance of manufacturer representatives built on partnership, local leadership and a long-term commitment to being relentless advocates for our partners' success. This milestone was celebrated during an event in Las Vegas to kick off AHR 2026, the HVAC industry's largest tradeshow of the year.

"The Meriton brand is not about changing who we are. It's about finally giving voice to it," said Dana Dowdy, Chief Marketing Officer, Meriton. "Our industry is evolving quickly, our scale has grown, and our partnerships have deepened. This brand gives us a clear, consistent way to show up together, and it reflects the people-first culture that has always defined Meriton."

Meriton is an alliance of 19 brands across 25 states, with more than 2,000 employees, serving as trusted manufacturer representatives in their local markets. Each operating company brings deep regional expertise and long-standing customer and manufacturer relationships, while benefiting from Meriton's shared resources, collaboration and strategic backing.

Captured in the new tagline, "Building Partners for Life," the brand reflects Meriton's belief that strong local businesses, supported by shared ownership and a long-term mindset, are best positioned to deliver lasting value to customers and manufacturer partners.

The new Meriton brand is designed to strengthen, not replace, local operating company brands. Each operating company will continue to lead in their markets with their existing names, teams and relationships, supported by Meriton's national scale and collaborative model. The brand provides a clear framework for how Meriton and its operating companies work together as one network while preserving local autonomy and focus.

Meriton is a privately-owned alliance of manufacturer representatives made up of exceptional people and proven HVAC businesses. With 19 brands across 25 states and more than 2,000 employees, Meriton strengthens what's already strong, giving local companies the backing, tools and shared expertise to grow without losing their independence, urgency or identity. For more information, visit www.meriton.com.

