Meritor Introduces Enhancements to 14X™ HE Drive Axle and Launches Two More High-Efficiency Solutions

TROY, Mich., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced enhancements to the 14X™ HE linehaul tandem drive axle and added two more drive axles to its high-efficiency family of products, helping OEMs meet upcoming fuel-efficiency regulations.

"We've made the 14X HE axle even more efficient than it was when we launched it less than two years ago," said James Taylor, vice president of Rear Drivetrain, NAFTA. "We're also adding two new axle products, reinforcing our commitment to enhancing the portfolio with technologies focused on efficiency."

The 14X HE axle, as well as the new RT160™ HE axle for heavy-haul and vocational applications and the 17X™ HE axle for heavy-duty applications, are built with high-efficiency bearings, specialized gearing, fast ratios for downspeeding and the Meritor Lube Management System.

Meritor enhanced the 14X HE tandem axle by adding a second Meritor Lube Management System to the carrier of the forward axle. When the axle launched in 2017, only the carrier of the rear axle was equipped with the system. With the Meritor Lube Management system now on both axles, the 14X HE tandem axle will deliver more efficiency than the initial offering.

The new 17X™ HE axle for 4x2 and 6x2 heavy-haul applications targets a 1 percent efficiency improvement over Meritor's previous offering. The Meritor Lube Management system is standard, offering reduced lubrication volume, and Meritor's use of laser welding to join the ring gear and differential housing eliminates the need for bolts, which contribute to churning losses. The 1.95 fast gear ratio equips applications for down speeding. The axle offers a gross axle weight rating (GAWR) of up 40,000 pounds.

The new RT160 HE tandem axle targets a 1 percent efficiency improvement over Meritor's previous product due to the Meritor Lube Management System and fuel-efficient bearings. Offering a GAWR of 46,000, the tandem axle is equipped with axle ratios of 2.67 and 2.80 for down speeding.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 100-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 9,300 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

SOURCE Meritor, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.meritor.com

