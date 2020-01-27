Meritor Announces New Offering of All-Makes Aftermarket ADB Rotors

TROY, Mich., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced Meritor-branded, all-makes aftermarket air disc brake (ADB) rotors for linehaul, refuse, vocational, coach and trailer applications.

"Adding these new part numbers to our comprehensive portfolio of aftermarket products reinforces Meritor's reputation as a trusted solution provider for customers across North America," said Justin McCoy, senior product manager of Disk Brakes for Meritor Aftermarket.

Designed with high-quality cast iron to keep peak temperatures low during brake operation, Meritor rotors offer durability and long friction life as well as excellent fade resistance. The cooling vanes are the same design as Meritor Genuine first-fit rotors specified for OE use.

Crossover rotors from competitive applications are engineered and tested to Meritor standards. Warehouse distributors can consolidate stocking activities for multiple ADB parts that fit competitor applications by ordering from Meritor instead of buying from several suppliers.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 9,100 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

SOURCE Meritor, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.meritor.com

