Meritor Announces 2020 Aftermarket Training Program

TROY, Mich., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced that its Aftermarket training program for 2020, geared toward dealers, warehouse distributors (WDs), fleets and service garages, will focus on arming customers with specific product knowledge to drive part sales, improve customer satisfaction and keep trucks on the road.

"When customers bring inoperable parts to the shop, parts counter personnel need to quickly identify key characteristics that separate one part number from another," said Joe Baumer, training manager for Meritor. "They need to understand what the component is and its application to provide the customer with the correct part and get the vehicle back into service as quickly as possible."

In its second year, the 2020 training program encompasses topics like better inventory management, improving market penetration and increasing customer satisfaction from sales. It also covers proper inspection, maintenance and service procedures for technicians that emphasize vehicle safety and uptime.

Another change in the 2020 program is timing. Based on customer feedback, Meritor will now offer regional training service events during the daytime instead of evening hours. Training sessions this year will be four hours long and staggered across two days to avoid having an entire shift away from the workplace.

Regional training events for parts counter personnel, salespeople and management this year will be held in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; Little Rock, Arkansas; Atlanta, Georgia; Edmonton and Grand Prairie, Alberta, Canada; Fresno, California; Denver, Colorado; Rochester, New York; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Baltimore, Maryland; Fontana, California; Southgate, Michigan; Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Times and specific locations are available at MeritorPartsXpress.com.

Meritor also offers live, online interactive distance training (IDT) seminars, led by an experienced industry professional, at 11 a.m. ET on the second Wednesday of every month on MeritorPartsXpress.com. Planned monthly topics for the 30-minute seminars include:

A new way to service hubs, Feb. 12

Identifying your suspension, March 11

"Xcellence" in front axle: How to identify the correct king pin for the application, April 8

What you need to know about automatic Slack Adjusters, May 13

Run with the leader – Meritor vs. Dana, June 10

Upgrading your trailer's air disc brake to Meritor Genuine, July 8

Understanding key factors in selecting the correct brake shoe, Aug. 12

Self-adjusting clutch training for today's truck, Sept. 9

Air system compressors: a health check for the heart of the system, Oct. 14

Drive for uptime by getting the most from your Meritor drive axle, Nov. 11

Keep it tight, keep it right with the proper wheel-attaching hardware, Dec. 9

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 9,100 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

