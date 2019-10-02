Meritor Announces Appointment of Aaron Bickford as Vice President of Aftermarket in North America

TROY, Mich., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced that Aaron Bickford has been appointed to vice president of Aftermarket, North America, effective immediately.

Bickford has complete oversight and leadership responsibility for all aspects of the company's Aftermarket business in North America and is responsible for successfully leading the team toward execution of the group's M2022 plan. Bickford will report to Joe Plomin, senior vice president of Aftermarket & Industrial and Trailer for Meritor, and is based at Meritor's North American Aftermarket Headquarters in Florence, Kentucky.

"Aaron's decade-long leadership experience will be valuable as we focus on continually improving the overall performance of the business," Plomin said. "We look forward to having Aaron lead the Aftermarket team toward our M2022 objectives and beyond."

Bickford has spent more than 20 years at Meritor and has worked in various roles, including director of Aftermarket brake and wheel-end; director of Aftermarket drivetrain steering and suspension; director of Aftermarket drivetrain; senior OEM account manager; and director of marketing. Most recently, he was general manager of Aftermarket Sales. Bickford earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Texas and a Master of Business Administration from Vanderbilt's Owen Graduate School of Management.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 100-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 9,300 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

