Meritor Announces Appointment of Jim Keane as Vice President of Industrial

TROY, Mich., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced that Jim Keane has been appointed to vice president of Industrial, effective May 3, 2021.

In this position, Keane is responsible for successfully executing Meritor's strategy for the global Industrial business, including Engineering, Sales, Product Strategy and Program Management. He will report to Tim Bowes, senior vice president and president of Industrial and Aftermarket North America, and Electrification.

"During his 15 years with Meritor, Jim has made significant contributions to the company in engineering, product development and product strategy," Bowes said. "He brings the right blend of leadership experience, business acumen and technical expertise to lead and grow Meritor's Industrial business."

Keane has been with Meritor since 2005 in various positions of increasing responsibility including director of the Specialty business and director of Program and Product Management for the Specialty and Defense businesses. Most recently, he was senior director of Global Industrial Engineering. Prior to Meritor, Keane was with Honda R&D Americas in North Carolina, where he held engineering and quality positions.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking , aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Michigan, United States, and is made up of more than 8,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

