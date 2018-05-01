Meritor® Announces Collaboration with Peterbilt on All-Electric Class 8 Trucks

Meritor will supply high-efficiency and lightweight axles, drivelines and brakes that maximize system efficiency, extend range and increase payload. Electric drivetrain power and control systems, as well as batteries and accessories, will be supplied by TransPower, a California-based manufacturer of integrated drive systems, full-electric truck solutions and energy-storage subsystems. Meritor has a strategic investment in TransPower and is the exclusive commercial distributor of these systems.

The electric drivetrain systems utilized by these trucks is specifically tailored to the needs of drayage and refuse applications. The flexible design of the system allows it to be customized for many other duty-cycles and vocations.

"This collaboration with Peterbilt reinforces the viability of our advanced technology and electrified solutions that are adaptable for a wide range of applications," said Jay Craig, CEO and president of Meritor. "We look forward to getting these vehicles on the road this summer."

Testing will last approximately one year and is designed to prove out the ranges, operating hours and charging requirements of vehicles operating in real-world service conditions alongside conventional diesel-fueled trucks.

The 80,000-pound, short-haul Peterbilt 579 drayage trucks will support operations at ports throughout California, including Los Angeles, Long Beach, San Diego and Oakland. Two 520 refuse haulers will be tested by Sacramento County and a waste hauler will operate one truck.

The deployment of 12 Peterbilt 579 trucks is being funded by the California Air Resources Board and a consortium of California's regional air quality districts, including the South Coast Air Quality Management District, Bay Area Air Quality Management District and San Diego Air Pollution Control District. Funding for the Peterbilt 520 deployment was provided by the California Energy Commission.

About Meritor

