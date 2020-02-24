Meritor Announces Drivetrain on Demand

TROY, Mich., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced the launch of Drivetrain on Demand that offers simplified ordering processes for U.S. and Canadian customers requiring fast replacement of driveshaft and differential assemblies.

"By streamlining the ordering process and shipping the product within 24 hours, Drivetrain on Demand helps get vehicles in truck-down situations back on the road quickly," said Mark Holley, director of Product Management for Meritor.

The Drivetrain on Demand portfolio has more than 10,000 driveshaft assembly part numbers. Customers purchasing through Drivetrain on Demand can order driveshaft assemblies by part number on MeritorPartsXpress.com or provide OEM dealers with VIN numbers to order through their portal. Customers without a part number can order using form MISC 1783 to ensure proper manufacturing of replacement driveshafts by authorized rebuilders.

Meritor has enhanced the availability of driveshaft assemblies by including authorized rebuilders in Canada to this program. The offering includes Meritor® 1610 –1810 series, RPL™ 20/25 series and Dana® SPL™ 170/250 driveshaft assemblies with a two-year nationwide warranty.

Drivetrain on Demand is part of the North America Authorized Rebuilder Program. Since 2018, customers have been ordering high-quality Meritor® 14X™, 145™ and 160™ reman differentials built by authorized rebuilders that meet Meritor's performance requirements. When Meritor receives an order for a replacement assembly, the company works with an authorized rebuilder closest to the end-user, and rebuilders ship custom-built units within 24 hours.

Drivetrain on Demand is one of the ways Meritor continues to drive toward its M2022 objectives of protecting and growing the business and exceeding customer expectations.

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 9,100 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

