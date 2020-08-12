Meritor Announces Enhancements to MeritorPartsXpress.com

TROY, Mich., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced additional enhancements to MeritorPartsXpress.com that streamline the ordering process and self-service tools.

The site improvements create a customized, quick and informative experience for each user based on location and other criteria. Newly launched features include:

Real-time product inventory messaging regarding availability and delivery specifications (e.g. Get it by date; Want it by date) based on user's location

Price and Availability look-up, compatible with copy-and-paste function for quick part number searches

Complete 24-hour, full-service order management capabilities, including cancel/reorder functionality, for those with user ID

Ability to 'drag and drop', as well as copy-and-paste function for stock upload and faster ordering

"With these MeritorPartsXpress.com improvements, Meritor is incorporating features that many customers are familiar with – and now expect – as part of their online shopping experiences," said Christy Westrich, director of Customer Loyalty. "These enhancements not only help Meritor differentiate itself in the industry, but are also one of the ways that we are continually improving the customer experience."

MeritorPartsXpress.com is a 24-hour aftermarket service tool that helps customers find the parts and information they need to keep their fleets on the road. Warehouse distributors, OEMs, dealers, fleets and independent garages can benefit from the site.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of more than 7,000 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com .

